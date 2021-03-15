Boost COVID recovery by making NC a leader in clean energy and battery storage

Energy innovation

North Carolina’s Michael Regan was confirmed March 10 to lead the EPA. During the hearing process he said, “I believe that this country will be a global leader.”

The N.C. legislature should note his words and act quickly to lead on clean energy and battery storage. As COVID recovery begins, a clean energy focus would be good for our environment and our lagging economy.

The legislature has an opportunity to expand competitive markets for clean energy and energy storage to help create jobs, grow the tax base, and make the state’s electric grid more reliable, resilient and affordable.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the falling prices of battery storage and how this will transform the way the world uses power.

If we don’t act on innovations like this, we could be left behind. Let’s give a jolt to our economy, listen to Regan, and lead.

Cate Meno, Cary

Minimum wage

I remain strongly supportive of any effort to raise the minimum wage, whether in gradual phases to ease the cost or all at once. North Carolina’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour (about $15,000 annually) is ridiculously low and outdated.

We’ve all witnessed essential workers helping us through this pandemic. Honest hard work at a living wage goes hand in hand with human dignity.

Raising the minimum wage is the right thing to do economically, morally and for society. State lawmakers must stop delaying action on this and demonstrate where the state’s character and values lie.

Gino Pazzaglini, Raleigh

Breonna Taylor

Americans just commemorated a grim anniversary — the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old shot to death by police in her own home during a botched drug raid. Armed police officers had barged into her home in search of drugs.

It is hard to recall Breonna’s Taylor’s story without being reminded of the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition of unreasonable searches and seizures. and the dangers of “no-knock warrants,” like the one police used at Taylor’s home.

Future investigations must look at the warrant that was so quickly and easily approved in Taylor’s case. She deserved the Fourth Amendment protections accorded all American citizens. She didn’t get them.

Lynn Mitchell Kohn, Durham

Progress on COVID

What a difference it makes to have a competent, decent commander in chief.

In his first two months, President Biden has worked hard to calm the nation, increase vaccine production and improve distribution. He has guided a relief package directed at those most in need due to the pandemic.

Contrast that with the last two months of his predecessor, who abandoned his responsibilities to lead in order to whine and lie about election results, play golf, and foment insurrection.

We still have a way to go to get back to some semblance of normalcy, but at least we’re on the right track.

Mark Slattery, Raleigh

Student loans

Regarding “Proposals to cancel student loan debt could ‘reach every corner of the state’,” (March 10):

This proposal to cancel student loan debt is ill-conceived and helps people who “didn’t think about cost.”

Many Americans thought hard about the cost of college and chose one of North Carolina’s fine public schools over private schools. Some made the tough decision to forgo college.

Others joined the military or reserves. Some also worked hard while in college or afterward, pulling extra shifts to pay off their agreed upon loans.

North Carolina has one of the most affordable public schools systems in the nation. As a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, paying private school tuition is mind-boggling to me.

Taylor Healy, Durham

I-540 litter

Unfortunately, there are people who have to beg just to survive. But that does not give them the privilege of piling trash on the side of roadways.

I am specifically talking about the intersection of Capital Boulevard and I-540.. Plastic bags overflowing with trash, bottles, paper, cans and who knows what else are left there. It looks like a homeless camp.

In spite of trying to get several Raleigh city agencies to address this blight, nothing happens. Is this the city we want to see?

Rosalie Metzler, Raleigh