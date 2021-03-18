Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is wrong. NC students should be taught critical thinking.

Mark Robinson

Regarding “Lt. governor raises concerns about school ‘indoctrination’,” (March 17):

Public schools are charged with providing our young people an education that prepares them to navigate the real world. Any accurate understanding of this world is based on observable fact and authentic research.

Students can, and should, be taught critical thinking and given the skills to explain and defend their own beliefs. However, belief itself, whether based on faith or misinformation, should not form the basis of the curriculum. Nor should belief (the teacher’s, student’s, or parent’s) prevent the teaching of historical or scientific facts.

As our understanding of science and history expands so, too, must what we teach in schools. It is better to understand the facts than to pretend they don’t exist.

Helen Wolfson, Durham Emailed edited version to writer

Stimulus bill

This COVID relief bill spends $1.9 trillion, a portion of which is spent years down the road and is not COVID-related. Our economy is down $600 billion from pre-pandemic levels, yet we spend $1.9 trillion. I am getting a relief check and certainly don’t need one. I’m certain there are millions of others getting unneeded checks.

Tom Austin, Raleigh

Durham manager

The Durham County manager’s contract is coming up for renewal and I’m concerned about several excesses as it is currently written.

In particular, I’m concerned about the manager’s seven weeks of vacation each year and his massive severance package plus an additional year’s salary should the board of county commissioners choose not to renew his contract.

I believe strongly that his contract must be renegotiated so that it does not tie the board’s hands financially. I urge the board to ensure transparency as it makes decisions regarding the contract — decisions that are being made on behalf of all Durham citizens.

Melissa Rooney, Durham

Prison releases

The N.C. GOP criticized the early release of 3,500 prisoners over six months to ease overcrowding during the pandemic. GOP spokesperson Tim Wigginton said Gov. Roy Cooper risked public safety by freeing violent felons.

Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee had to remind GOP lawmakers that this is common practice — 70% of inmates have been convicted of violent felonies and a majority earn release.

It’s bad enough the GOP helped create mass incarceration in the 1990s, but not understanding how the penal system works is unconscionable. It smacks of the incompetence they accuse Cooper of.

COVID exposed how dangerous prison overcrowding is to everyone. Releasing more eligible people is a common sense solution.

Lyle May, Raleigh

Nurse practitioners

Regarding “Lawmakers try again to pass bill giving nurses more power; doctors oppose it,” (March 15):

Ever since I became a nurse practitioner in 1981, organized medicine has opposed independent practice by nurse practitioners. Yet, numerous studies show nurse practitioners and other advanced nurses deliver safe, appropriate healthcare.

The N.C. Medical Society and other lobbying groups are protecting their monetary gains at the expense of safe, affordable and available healthcare across N.C.

It’s time to pass a bill that permits advanced practice nurses to work without physician supervision. The health of our citizens depends on it.

Marianna Crane, Raleigh

Voter rights bill

More than 250 bills designed to limit voting have been introduced in recent weeks in over 40 states. This is a dangerous assault on democracy that follows an election in which record numbers voted.

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina is determined not to lose ground by seeing millions of voters denied access to the ballot box. We urge the Senate to pass the For the People Act, which would protect the right to vote, end gerrymandering, and restore transparency and accountability. It has strong bipartisan support among citizens.

Jo Nicholas

President, League of Women Voters of NC