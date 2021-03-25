Politicians lack courage on gun control. They’re all talk, no action.

All talk, no action

I’m disgusted at our politicians who don’t have the courage to take charge with the out of control love affair this country has with guns.

Responsible citizens should be allowed to own guns for hunting, but assault weapons, which appear to be the gun of choice for mass shooters, should be against the law.

Of course, the winners in all of this are the gun manufacturers. The message they send is loud and clear — ”They are going to take away your guns.”

That message is followed by a mad rush to the local gun store to stock up. Wonder how the CEOs of companies that mass produce these weapons sleep at night.

Rebecca Hayes, Raleigh

Gun ownership

The latest mass shootings have brought us to the same impasse on guns.

One avenue we have not pursued is a license for gun ownership with a certification from a psychologist. Isn’t it possible some red flags with the suspects in Atlanta and Boulder would have come up if they had had to go through this process?

Some might bristle at such a requirement. But law-abiding gun owners would have nothing to fear. We require a license to drive and take licenses away for drunk driving.

A license with a certification from a psychologist would protect the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens while preventing some mass killers from acquiring weapons before it’s too late.

Bert Clere, Durham

Election fraud

Regarding “Voter integrity,” (March 24 Forum):

Calls like this for “voter integrity” begin from a false premise. Study after study shows that voter fraud is minimal.

Any fraud, whether intentional or through error, is unwanted.

After November’s election and unfounded claims of a stolen election, we saw there was no systemic failure. Years of study show that voter identification laws focus on making it more difficult for minority and low-income citizens to vote.

Our issues with a secure, valid vote are not major. But it makes a great front to promote “election integrity” while trying to make it more difficult for specific citizens to vote.

Jim Riddle, High Point

The relief bill

Regarding ”Bipartisan?” (March 24 Forum):

Democrats were unwilling to negotiate on the relief bill?

The Republicans’ proposal of a $600 billion package amounted to about 32% of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal.

To put that in terms most of us can relate to, let’s say you list your house for sale at $250,000 and someone offered $80,000.

Would you think that was a serious buyer who deserved a response, much less a counteroffer or taking time to negotiate? I think not.

Leigh Hammond., Cary

Tax increases

A March 21 Forum writer trotted out the usual specious arguments Republicans cite to resist needed tax increases on the wealthy.

He warned prices will go up if taxes increase for corporations and high-wage earners. There is no empirical evidence to support the red-herring argument that prices rise when taxes rise.

History shows that Ronald Reagan made huge tax cut, which almost tripled the national debt, and then had to raise taxes many times. Bill Clinton raised taxes to balance the budget and the economy grew enormously with virtually no inflation.

In a competitive market where the top 1% are increasing their portion of our national wealth continuously, we should be able to rely upon competition to purchase goods at competitive prices from innovative firms. That assumes that the government is ensuring that big business isn’t secretly cutting monopolistic deals to raise prices on drugs and other goods.

Larry Reed, Durham

Homeless camps

I was disturbed to read about the 30 encampments of homeless people in Wake County.

Until better arrangements can be made, the county could at least provide portable toilets and hand-washing stations at these sites. Eventually, the National Guard could set up a tent camp with cots, bathrooms, water sources, and even healthcare until better housing can be found.

Mobile COVID vaccination vans could resolve concerns about moving homeless people to better facilities.

No one should have to live like that.

Robert Brown, Cary