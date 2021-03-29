Georgia is trying to keep people from the most basic democratic process — voting

Voting laws

I was raised in small-town North Carolina, and nothing has impacted my view of our country more than Georgia’s decision to jail citizens who offer water to people standing in line to vote.

The United States has always had challenges in living up to its stated ideals of democracy and government by citizens through the right to vote, but I am now afraid for the future of our country.

How do individual citizens protect our democracy when elected officials decide that offering water to a voter is a criminal act? What does this provision say about the intent of the remainder of the bill?

Elected officials cannot hide behind this bill saying it makes it “easier to vote and harder to cheat,” as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Their intent is to make rules that intimidate and discourage people of good faith from participating in the most basic democratic process — voting.

Margaret Avery, Raleigh

Mass shooters

With the latest mass shootings, several Forum letters have recommended another assault rifle ban, a repeat of the proven failure under President Clinton. Another favored a psychological approval before issuing a gun license. Neither of these makes sense.

The psychological issues of some shooters were long witnessed by family and friends. Isn’t it time for us to take responsibility and deal with these people. I repeat, people, not guns.

Politicians will never fix this, but families can.

Ed Holloway, Raleigh

Homeless camps

Elected officials with jurisdiction over the numerous homeless camps in Wake County should provide trash dumpsters so that our neighbors who have no shelter can clean up their camps.

Wake County and its municipalities must be responsible and serve all citizens. This includes the homeless.

The economic impact of COVID has overwhelmed our shelters, with more than 1,000 on waiting lists. We must do more to assist our homeless neighbors.

While we work for more permanent solutions, providing trash dumpsters is an immediate action that should be taken.

Randee Gordon, Raleigh

State employees

Regarding “New bill seeks to open state employees’ disciplinary records,” (March 27):

My work experience includes 30 years in state agencies in another state. Simply opening employee personnel records, including as yet unproven allegations, will have unintended consequences.

Most supervisors and managers are already reluctant to impose discipline upon their employees because they 1.) like most of us, abhor confrontation, 2.) find the process difficult and confusing, and 3.) realize that it might reflect badly on their own failures.

Increased public scrutiny will likely cause them to just “keep their heads down” and ignore all but the most egregious of poor performance or behavior.

Justin Fisher, Cary

Nurse practitioners

I am a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Raleigh and own my practice. I pay a “supervising” physician to sign a piece of paper twice a year so I can remain in compliance with the nursing board. That physician has never been to my practice or participated in the care I provide in any meaningful way.

If passed by the state legislature, the 2021 SAVE Act would cut outdated red tape for nurse practitioners and bring North Carolina in line with long-established national standards. Without it, the care I provide is in jeopardy.

I have new patients scheduled as far out as May 17, waiting for mental health care. I’d love to hire another nurse practitioner but worry about finding a supervising physician for him/her and the cost of, yet again, satisfying this outdated regulation.

This is a small business issue and about access to care. Adopting the SAVE Act solves both issues.

Jessica Sparrow, Raleigh

NC teachers

Regarding “State bill would waive cost for teachers taking personal days- if they give a reason,” (March 25):

After reading about N.C. teachers and the bill concerning personal days, I am so thankful that I never taught in North Carolina.

I did teach in Miami for 34 years and never had to pay for a substitute. Ever. We were given 10 sick days a year, which included two personal days. Unused days could accumulate and were awarded upon retirement.

Celia S. Kiffor, Apex