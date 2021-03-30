Is the high number of gun deaths in the US a price we’re willing to pay?

Abundance of guns

There is a correlation between the prevalence of guns and the high number of gun deaths and injuries in our country.

According to the 2017 Small Arms Survey, U.S. civilians make up about 4% of the world’s population but possess 46% of the world’s firearms. That’s about 393 million civilian-owned firearms.

With that many guns around it’s inevitably going to be easier for a mentally ill person, an enraged driver, a person with a business grudge, or a self-styled “patriot” bent on righting political wrongs, to access a weapon and commit violence.

As long as lawmakers and judges hold that this many guns in our midst is perfectly normal, and that the high number of gun deaths is an acceptable price to pay for private citizens amassing this many weapons, then their public prayers and laments ought to be taken with a huge grain of salt.

Joe Moran, Durham

Georgia laws

Further information regarding the new Georgia voting law shows it does not preclude election workers from offering water to those standing in line to vote. What it does do is prevent those with political motives from inserting themselves into the voting process.

Organizations that may wish to seduce you to vote a certain way could include representatives of various unions, the NRA, or other groups who’d like to “buy” your vote.

Georgia should be commended for taking this action to protect the integrity of the vote.

Philip Pearce, Durham

US Postal Service

What is wrong with the U.S. Postal Service? Two words: Louis DeJoy.

Since DeJoy was appointed Postmaster General by Donald Trump he has done his best to sabotage the USPS from within. He reduced the number of collection boxes, sorting machines and personnel — I believe in an effort to mismanage the post office out of existence.

As a loyal Trump supporter, he is attempting to erode confidence in the postal system so fewer people will vote by mail.

He needs to be removed from his position before an institution that has functioned for over 200 years disappears forever.

Rudolph Schmidt, Cary

Asian Americans

According to the American Nurses Association, 1 in 4 nurses has been assaulted at work. I worry about all nurses, but as a Chinese American I am especially concerned about local Asian American nurses at this time.

Stories shared by local Chinese American nurses are disheartening. One was verbally assaulted by a patient who told her to “go back to China.” Another was physically attacked in a parking lot.

Local Asian American nurses have cared for COVID-19 patients, helped organize PPE donation drives, and vaccinated under-served communities.

Racial assaults against nurses must stop.

Lily Chen

Nurse educator, N.C. Central University

CDC warnings

Regarding “Too often, public health advice conflates science with values,” (March 29 Opinion):

I strongly disagree with op-ed writer Faye Flam’s characterization of the warnings from CDC director Rochelle Walensky and other scientists as “disguising their preferred goals and trade-offs as ‘the science.’”

As states and countries reopened prematurely, Walensky, CDC epidemiologists, a host of universities, and public health officials have cited second and third waves of infections. They’ve done precisely what Flam and the “experts” she cites have said they should do.

Has Flam forgotten the overcrowded intensive care units, trailers full of deceased humans, and medical facilities stretched beyond their limits?

Walensky and others are doing exactly what we expect from anyone who takes the Hippocratic oath. Perhaps the problem is that Flam’s policy choices are too limited.

Randolph Rodgers, Raleigh

Black history

Regarding “Raleigh girl’s adorable Instagram history photos are a viral hit,” (March 28):

It is critically important for news articles to represent the community. The recent portrayal of 6-year-old Avery Robinson connects readers of color to their contributions and place in today’s society in a positive way. This well written article proves that Black History is not merely a once a year celebration, but a daily occurrence. Thank you, News & Observer.

Dolores Paylor, Durham