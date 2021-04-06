COVID killed my husband. Here’s my message for evangelicals who refuse the vaccine.

Vaccine skeptics

The New York Times reported that millions of white evangelical adults in the U.S. do not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This virus killed my husband. He tried not to get it, but he still did.

Can’t you be a believer and still take advantage of a vaccine that many people consider to be a godsend to protect yourself from serious illness and death? Don’t you have an obligation to your family, your employer, your friends, your community?

By refusing the vaccine, you or someone you love may contract COVID and have a serious outcome. That’s not God’s will. That’s a case of someone misguidedly exercising their free will and tragically putting themselves and others at risk.

I say this from my own experience, out of compassion for those who will survive COVID victims. Trust me, no one else needs to suffer like that.

Karen Bender, Apex

NC teachers

Regarding “NC lawmakers pass bill requiring schools to use phonics to teach reading,” (April 3):

We can, of course, have legislators (non-teachers) mandate how teachers and professional educators should teach reading. Or, we could pay teaches enough to attract the best and fund enough teachers to adequately interact with an appropriate number of students. We might just get a better result in all subjects.

Douglas Johnson, Durham

Kudos to MLB

Kudos to Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star game from Atlanta after Georgia Republicans passed a bill clearly designed to suppress minority voters.

One would think these politicians might recall HB2 here in North Carolina where right-wing Republicans sought to marginalize the LGBTQ community with the “bathroom bill.” That blunder cost billions in lost revenue from canceled conventions, sporting events and film productions as corporate America stood up against bigotry.

It also cost Gov. Pat McCrory his job. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp might want to think twice before he holds another press conference trying to defend the indefensible. Maybe PGA golfers will decide to skip the Masters.

Graham Marlette, Durham

Anti-voting laws

It is clear that the cause of the onslaught of new laws constraining voting in Georgia and other states is not from an increase in voting fraud, but an increase in voting.

These laws, said to be directed at combating voter fraud, are really directed at combating voters, at least those who are less likely to vote for the politicians who passed the laws. Like gerrymandering, this is an example of corrupt lawmakers trying to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their lawmakers.

Those who believe in democracy when they win but not when they lose, do not believe in democracy. Their response when they lose is to deny their loss and change the rules so they do not lose again.

These efforts are only a matter of Republicans combating Democrats, not by raising better ideas, but by decreasing democracy.

Ed Levin, Chapel Hill

Nurse practitioners

Regarding “Nurses want to be deregulated; doctors stand in their way,” (April 5):

l have worked with a nurse practitioner in North Carolina for five years and now with the same nurse practitioner for six years after she moved to Oregon where she practices independently.

Comparing required supervision with voluntary supervision, there is no difference. I support independent medical practice for nurse practitioners.

I would suggest an 85% of standard physician fee cap and a system of a voluntary paid consultative relationship with a physician of his or her choice.

I disagree with the N.C. Medical Society’s obstructionist viewpoint.

Dr. Thomas Kline, Raleigh

Highway 42

Roadside trash was picked up recently along N.C. 42, a road I drive daily. It is cleaner now than I have seen it ever the 21 years that I’ve lived here. Thank you!

Thank you to NC DOT. Thank you to any individuals who might be responsible. We have complained about the terrible amount of garbage along the roadside for years and finally our complaints have been heard and acted upon.

The Triangle is a beautiful area to live. Let’s keep it that way.

Charlie Keeton, Raleigh