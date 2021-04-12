Did lawmakers not learn from HB2? New NC Senate bill would harm transgender teens.

Transgender teens

Doctors take a Hippocratic oath to do no harm. North Carolina legislators have no such obligation. Case in point: Pending Senate Bill 514 (Youth Health Protection Act) would require the medical profession to abide by laws that could cause severe harm to transgender teens under age 21.

Many of them are currently in the throes of hormone therapy and would suffer severe physical and emotional consequences.

Has North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature not learned anything from the HB2 fiasco? I urge our legislature to stop this very pointed discrimination and focus on improving the lives of all North Carolinians.

Joyce Rothchild, Raleigh

Mitch McConnell

In the All-Star Game of the Hypocrites League, Sen. Mitch McConnell would surely deserve the Most Valuable Player award.

In response to statements from several major corporations critical of Georgia’s latest attempts to suppress voter turnout, McConnell said: “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics.”

Yet, according to Federal Election Commission data, McConnell eagerly accepted more than $3 million during the last election cycle from corporate PACs and subsidiaries to finance his own reelection campaign.

It was Titus, disciple of Paul, who said that hypocrites are “detestable, disobedient, unfit for any good work.”

Unapologetic hypocrites like McConnell, who care nothing for democracy but will do anything for power, have no place in our Senate. They clearly are unfit for any good work.

Vicki Ryder, Durham

Sen. Burr

Sen. Richard Burr has shown statesmanship and independence in the past by voting to impeach Donald Trump and with his acts of bipartisanship on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Burr also announced he will retire at the end of 2022. These considerations lead me to hope that he will again show his statesmanship by resisting the stranglehold that Sen. Mitch McConnell seems to have over his colleagues.

I would urge Burr to meet with President Biden — also a former long-time senator — to find a way to help him with some of his agenda.

Ben Ansbacher, Burlington

Ronnie Long

The paltry $750,000 given to Ronnie Long after his 44 interminable years in prison for a crime he did not commit insults dignity, morality, and any understanding for what this man endured.

Is there nothing that pricks the conscience of the well-fed, comfortably seated and powerful who approved such a paltry sum for a man so miserably failed by the justice system? I find those who made this decision to be heartless and shallow leaders.

Margaret Toman, Garner

Crippling the IRS

I read Doyle McManus’ April 11 op-ed on the largely ineffective efforts of the IRS to ferret out billions in unreported income each year with disgust.

Republicans in Congress have been behind a calculated effort for years to starve the IRS, resulting in a greatly reduced auditor staff — most of whom bring in revenue that greatly exceeds their salaries. Corporations and wealthy individuals thus avoid rigorous oversight and wealth inequality grows as the rest of us shoulder a disproportionate share of the tax burden.

America — land of the free, home of the brave and a refuge for the greedy.

Jim Witeck, Apex

Tobacco industry

Regarding “The tobacco industry targets Black smokers with menthol,” (April 8):

The tobacco industry has targeted people of all races and colors since its inception, to sell its products and make money.

I’m an ex-smoker who smoked about two packs a day for 15 years. One day I decided to try to quit smoking, not sure if I could do it. I stopped cold turkey and haven’t smoked a cigarette in over 30 years. Not bragging, just saying that when I assumed responsibility for my habit I was able to overcome it.

I hope that the FDA does ban menthol. But overcoming the smoking habit is a matter of personal responsibility, no matter your color, race, or creed.

Cheryl Mensch, Southern Pines