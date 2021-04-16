NC should not let private firms run public utilities. Use public-owned banks instead.

NC utilities





Regarding “Private firm offering millions to manage communities’ utilities,” (April 10) and related articles:

Don’t let private firms run public utilities. They will suck up the community’s future prosperity. Use public banks instead.

A public bank can make loans to utilities for maintenance and expansion as needed. States and cities can hold deposits in public banks and use their own assets as initial capital. The banks can then make low-interest loans to public entities and small businesses for development. Bank profits go back to the public bank and ultimately to the public “owner.”

Around the country many municipalities and states are introducing legislation to set up public banks. North Dakota has the only existing public bank. It has been a boon to farmers, students and other banks in the state.

Public banks would not compete with private banks and credit unions for deposits of individuals. They could, however, compete with and perhaps supplant municipal bonds.

Dan Metzger, Cary

School vouchers

I am an educator. As I read about these charter schools, I am disappointed and angry that our taxpayer money is taken away from public schools to cater to students who attend charter schools.

If these schools are so exceptional, why can’t we run all our public schools the same way? What works surely isn’t a secret.

If we had the tax money provided to run charter schools, we could upgrade all public schools and provide all children with the “exceptional” education that seems to be provided by some charter schools.

Sharon Norton, Raleigh

GOP legislators

If our Republican legislators are so concerned about making it “easier for lower-income families to have the same educational opportunities as families who have greater financial means” through expansion of Opportunity Scholarships (aka vouchers), further depleting funding for public education, why do they not move to expand Medicaid to provide those same low-income families with the healthcare opportunities afforded families of greater financial means?

John T. Dowd, Raleigh

Phonics

As a retired Wake County school system literacy teacher, I was pleased to read “Five things the ‘science of reading’ is not, one that it is and what it will do — help NC kids read” (April 15).

In Wake County we developed an exceptional literacy curriculum that was highly regarded throughout our state.

The curriculum included phonics instruction, but not in isolation. Phonics is an important element in teaching reading, but it is only one part of the complicated science of reading. It should not be weighed more heavily than other factors of successful reading instruction just because it may be more easily measured.

For young learners the goal of reading instruction is discovering the author’s message and enjoying the journey.

Marilyn Bensinger, Raleigh

U.S. and Iran

In reading “Biden cannot let Iran keep its weapons program,” (April 12 Opinion) there seems to be a concerted effort by the U.S. and the media to make Iran appear as a dangerous enemy in the minds of the public.

The facts do not support this. It was the U.S., under Trump, that withdrew from the treaty in which Iran agreed it would not develop capacity for building nuclear weapons and it would allow inspections.

The U.S. then imposed economic sanctions to weaken Iran’s economy and government. In contrast, the U.S. tolerates Israel’s unadmitted possession of nuclear weapons in violation of the Middle East non-proliferation treaty.

The bipartisan effort of past administrations has not worked to build a safer world for all of us, but is turning the U.S. into a rogue nation, feared and hated by a large portion of the world.

Janie Freeman, Chapel Hill

Religion and values

In his April 13 op-ed Andres Oppenheimer connects declining religious membership with declining morality. I see no necessary connection between the two.

Religious believers often cite their scriptures to justify behaviors that larger societies have rightly deemed to be wrong. Slavery and oppression of women and homosexuals are prime examples.

Some people do learn important values from their religions. But that doesn’t mean we need religion to tell us what is right. Myriad philosophers, writers, and social critics challenge us to find good and truth without threatening divine punishment if we fail. Doing right is its own reward.

Don Clement, Greenville

NC lineworkers

April 18 marks National Lineman Appreciation Day, and I’d like to thank our state’s lineworkers for their commitment to powering N.C. communities and building a resilient energy grid.

Despite the challenges, these men and women brave the storm and are some of the first to answer the call for help, leaving behind their own families to keep communities and neighbors safe.

Becoming a lineworker takes considerable training, which the N.C. Community College System is pleased to provide. We have programs across the state that help train skilled workforce for the state’s growing energy industry.

Join me in celebrating these heroes and their role in powering our lives.

Thomas Stith, Raleigh

President, NC Community College System