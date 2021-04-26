Chauvin verdict doesn’t feel like a victory because many of us still can’t breathe

Not a ‘victory’

As one of many African American women to witness Derek Chauvin’s conviction I felt similar emotions to those described by Leonard Pitts’ in “An American court did right by an African American man. For a change,” (April 20 Opinion)

The guilty verdicts for the murder of George Floyd will be a moment that is not forgotten for decades. “I can’t breathe” has become a symbol of the constant oppression that people like myself have felt since the first slave ships in 1619 up until present day.

But this verdict doesn’t change the systematic issues that were designed for the downfall Black lives. This “victory” doesn’t feel like a victory because many of us still can’t breathe.

Dihandra Williams, Apex

Schaul ’s comment

Regarding “Democrats rebuke one of their own over his email on Black death toll in American history,” (April 24):

As an African American, I am outraged at the email that N.C. Democratic Party executive committee Michael Schaul sent U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith questioning her statement that millions of Black people have been murdered over the course of American history.

Whether it be one million or tens of millions, to say that the number Smith cited is an exaggeration is an insult to the memory of my ancestors.

Schaul should be dismissed from the state Democratic Party executive committee. If not, it is an indictment of the whole party and proves that bigotry is bipartisan.

Paul Scott, Durham

Founder, Black Messiah Movement

Police training

We have learned that far too many Black and Latino drivers are being stopped and arrested for minor infractions that would be overlooked if they were white. We’ve learned that arresting officers sometimes escalate these encounters through use of tasers, pepper spray and other threatening tactics.

We know that many arresting officers are excellent marksmen and could disable armed suspects with a single shot. Why then is it necessary to shoot suspects multiple times, even unarmed suspects in the back, when they’re attempting to flee?

Effective training is needed for officers, and it would be desirable for medical personnel, legal experts and people with communication skills and human sensitivity to be a part of this process.

Thomas K. Spence Jr., Sanford

Minimum wage

Regarding “A living wage,” (April 23 Forum):

Regarding minimum wage, where did the federal and state government get the right and authority in a free society to tell private employers how much they must pay their workers? Pay is set by the economic value-added of the work done.

Also the minimum wage is a stealth consumer tax. Enough stealth taxes already. If government wants to help low-earning workers, it can expand the Earned Income Tax Credit. When certain low-income workers file federal tax forms, if their income is low enough they pay zero income tax and the government sends them some money.

Harry Pollitt, Chapel Hill

Remote work

Regarding “Some of Triangle’s largest employers say return to office may look different,” (April 23):

We’ve known for years that some segments of the workforce prefer a hybrid or remote work situation, including some adults who care for children or aging parents and those whose disabilities make it difficult to work in a traditional setting.

It took a pandemic to finally bring business leaders to the table. Some continue to resist the trend, but less forward-thinking CEOs may find their businesses falling behind in recruitment as a younger workforce replaces the retiring one.

It might behoove all employers to look to the future and examine whether they’re still living in the past.

Lilleth Johnson, Raleigh

NC snakes

Thank you for the timely and informative April 26 front-page guide to venomous snakes. It would have been even better if it had stressed just leaving all snakes, and all wildlife, alone. Snakes don’t come after people, but people tramp through the snakes’ habitat and then have the nerve to be surprised when they defend themselves. Keep a respectful distance.

Gregory Morris, Chapel Hill