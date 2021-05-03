Watered down child marriage bill fails to protect NC children

Child marriage

The watering down of N.C. Senate Bill 35, originally intended to stop children under 18 from marrying in North Carolina, is beyond disappointing. (April 30)

Sen. Danny Britt thinks the watered down bill would still prevent the state from being a destination for those from out-of-state. While it might eliminate marriages with the most egregious age disparities, the fact that Alaska is the only other state that allows children to marry at age 14 suggests N.C. will still have this dubious reputation.

It also does little to protect children. The bill would still allow 14-year-olds to marry if their parents “approve” and allow children over 14 who become pregnant or have a child to marry the father if a judge rules “the marriage is in the best interest of the children.”

In what world would it be in the best interest of a 14-year-old to marry? No 14-year-old, pregnant or not, should be pressured by parents or anyone else to marry. Hopefully, a similar bill (HB 41) will gain traction and do a better job of protecting N.C. children, particularly girls.

MaryJane Selgrade, Apex

NC senators

The simple question that arises is how many of the state senators who voted to water down the proposal to stop child marriage here would sign on the dotted line to allow their 14-year-old daughter to wed? I have to think the answer is not many, if any, would. So, if they would not allow their 14-year-old to marry, why do they think it would be OK for parents of other 14-year-olds to do so?

Jeanne Yocum, Durham

Reject this plan

Tuesday, Raleigh City Council will consider a rezoning that would shoehorn 250 luxury apartments onto only five unincorporated acres near Crabtree Valley, a density of R-50 surrounded by R-4 neighborhoods. It’s a good project, but too much in the wrong place.

The development would add more than 1,500 car trips per day on congested Lead Mine Road and Philcrest Drive — a hilly, curvy, country lane outside the city limits less than 20-feet wide with no markings, curbs, gutters, street lights or sidewalks — without a traffic light or crosswalks. And, it would allow a building 70- to 90-feet-tall, towering over houses downhill just 50 feet away.

Opponents of the rezoning case are pro-growth, and we tried repeatedly to negotiate with the developers for something more compatible. But this extreme proposal would take much more away from Raleigh than it gives back. We urge the council to reject it soundly.

Angie Brandt

Matthew Eisley

Don’t resist arrest

With all the public outrage against the use of force by police agencies, there is one simple solution that would end much of the problem — Comply. If the person being arrested would simply comply, no force would be needed. The time to argue is not at the arrest, but in court. Nothing productive comes from resisting arrest. In a law and order society, which we all seek, this is the only answer.

Jay Harrell, Macclesfield

Defense spending

N&O articles have detailed President Biden’s ambitious domestic revitalization legislative agenda. But under the radar is Biden’s proposed escalation of another giant misuse of our tax dollars: defense spending that supports wars, military support for human rights violators and government-sponsored occupation and colonization, autocratic right-wing regimes, and enriches U.S. military contractors. I urge the Biden administration to act as a force for peace internationally and secure the vast array of social needs at home that he cited in his speech to Congress by reducing and reallocating a proposed Defense budget increase.

Miriam Thompson, Chapel Hill

A kind act

Recently, I stopped at an Exxon station then realized I did not have my wallet. I found $2 in change in my glove box. I gave it to the attendant and said “I hope I can I can make it home.” Back at the pump, a young Black woman said her mom, who was in line behind me, had asked the attendant to add $5 to my $2 to make sure I made it home.

I am an older white man. I tell this to note that there are moments of kindness that are missed and don’t involve screaming headlines, sometimes just a few kind people going about their day.

Steve Holdaway, Chapel Hill