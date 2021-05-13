NC legislators who are trying to banish critical race theory don’t understand it

Race theory

N.C. House Bill 324 misunderstands the value of critical race theory. It is an evidence-based social theory for acknowledging and rectifying differences between the intention and impact of laws and policies. Social theories are not simply a point of view.

We are in a moment when the social, economic, environmental and health disruptions we are experiencing, in North Carolina and globally, are unprecedented. At the same time, the impacts of those disruptions are unequal.

There has never been a more important time to empower students and civic leaders to think deeply about what the future holds for North Carolina. Youth need skills to challenge assumptions, cultivate curiosity, and contextualize their own experiences in order to make sense of the world and be the change they seek.

Critical race theory is an invitation to reflect on whether groups that enjoy many privileges might benefit even more from a world where people of all identities live abundant and free lives. It is a tool that should remain in the public educator toolkit.

Bethany Cutts, Raleigh

NCSU professor, Environmental Social Science

Biden, the border

The U.S. is in trouble. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say that more than 1,000 people per day are crossing our southern border as “got-aways.” They cross illegally under President Biden’s border policies and then disappear into the country.

We need to know who they are, what their intentions are, whether they have COVID, and what countries they’re coming from. Some may be criminals or carrying drugs.

This must be a national security concern. The first responsibility of our leaders should be to protect us — and that’s not happening.

Pat Goodrich, Mills River

Being pro-choice

I asked this question of the 40-plus women who’ve contacted me about our support group for women who have terminated wanted pregnancies due to serious, often life-threatening, health concerns: “If I had met you six months ago would you have then considered yourself ‘pro-life’ or ‘pro-choice’?”

These women faced risks that a continued pregnancy might end their lives, depriving their other children of a mother. Or, risks that their infant would face debilitating, high-risk surgeries with an infinitesimally small chance of survival.

There are too many scenarios which the public can scarcely imagine. Many of these women respond, “I was pro-life, but, I never imagined that I would face such an excruciating, heart-breaking decision.”

“That’s right,” I think to myself, “that’s why they call it ‘pro-choice.’”

William S. Meyer

Associate professor, Duke University departments of Psychiatry and Ob/Gyn.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure must be done. It has been put off too long. Will Republicans complain it’s too expensive and vote against a bill that would improve infrastructure in their states, helping their people?

The rich and businesses need to be taxed to pay for the needed work. Right now many profitable companies pay no tax at all.

It is about time taxpayer dollars worked for the average taxpayer, and created jobs for many.

I’m sure some Republicans will object saying the bill will increase the deficit, which they increased when giving tax breaks to the rich and big business.

Tom Oriel, Garner

A costly ‘fix’

The cyberattack and shutting down of the Colonial Pipeline should be an immediate wake-up call. For many years politicians of all parties have taken our money to “fix” broken bridges, highways, railroads, airports and more, yet they’re still not in great shape. Now, they want to spend trillions that the U.S. does not have on programs that won’t address and protect the pipelines and electrical grid that keep energy flowing and America moving.

Steven Metzler, Raleigh

Liz Cheney

How can any political party expect to have credibility in America when it removes from its leadership a woman who simply felt the need to tell the truth about the November election? Any party that promotes lies instead of truth can’t expect to survive, especially when its twice-impeached leader reeks with accusations of corruption and anti-democracy values.

Don Haines, Fuquay-Varina