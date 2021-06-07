Speeding on the Raleigh Beltline is out of control. ‘Where is the police presence?’

Highway speeding

Regarding ”‘Like NASCAR on the road,’ extreme speeding increasingly brings death to NC highways,” (June 6):

No one likes to get a traffic ticket, but it has gotten to the point where I am afraid to drive on the Raleigh Beltline anymore.

I must drive it to visit my mom in a long-term care facility and it is becoming more and more of an unsafe nightmare. Some cars seem to be going 90-100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic at a horrific pace. One must be vigilantly alert while on the Beltline as traffic can slow unexpectedly due to an accident, a crowded exit, or simply because someone has stopped on the side of the road.

I’ve seen cars being tailed so closely that it would create a rear-end pile up if someone suddenly stopped. Where is the police presence? I’m begging for some form of patrol on these mean, mean streets.

Melanie Walker, Raleigh

Rent relief

It may feel like the pandemic is ending and everything is returning to normal, but we need to remember that far too many may soon lose their homes. President Biden’s proposal for increasing the supply of affordable housing is a start, but we need Congress to expand federal rental assistance to all those in need.

Federal rental assistance doesn’t cover everyone in need — only 1 in 4 eligible renters get assistance. Expanding assistance can help millions of families keep roofs over their heads.

Let’s ensure our neighbors have stable housing. I urge Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Reps. Deborah Ross and David Price to expand rental assistance to all eligible renters. We need this legislation now.

Maggie Cech, Durham

Trump coverage

Regarding “Trump endorses Budd in crowded GOP primary,” (June 7):

Are we now to be subjugated to three years of nonstop media coverage of the loser of the 2020 election?

Donald Trump lost the election. He also lost the popular vote in the 2016 election, but I don’t recall hoards of unhappy Democrats wrapping themselves in the flag and storming the Capitol.

Please, do not feed his ego by giving him so much media coverage. Instead focus on the achievements and challenges of the current legitimate administration.

Laurie McDowell, Raleigh

NC GOP meeting

Inviting prominent political figures to address conventions and to give rousing, partisan speeches is to be expected. However, inviting a traitor to deliver any kind of speech is truly “deplorable.” Shame on the N.C. GOP for asking Donald Trump, who is unquestionably a modern Benedict Arnold, to speak at its recent state convention.

Robert T. Adams, Cary

NC tree bill

After seeing world renowned naturalist David Attenborough speak Sunday on “60 Minutes“ about the disturbing destruction of wildlife habitat around the world, and then reading Ned Barnett’s column in the N&O about House Bill 496, it was most concerning .

This N.C. bill would remove tree protections from local ordinances. Not surprisingly, it is sponsored by Rep. Mark Brody, a homebuilder. Haven’t we all witnessed a developer clear-cutting a site prior to development?

Trees prevent erosion, help control flooding, improve air quality and provide habitat for numerous wildlife species — among other benefits. I urge lawmakers in the N.C. Senate to reject this bill which would further destroy N.C. trees.

The N.C. Forest Service claims we lose more than 4,500 acres of urban tree canopy each year in this state. We should not allow this slaughter to continue.

James Iocca, Fuquay-Varina

End the filibuster

In Larry Sabato’s book “A More Perfect Constitution: 23 Proposals to Revitalize Our Constitution and Make America a Fairer Country,” he points out how skewed the U.S. Senate is in the direction of the small states.

Theoretically, if their senators voted as a block the 26 least populated states could control the Senate with just under 17% of the country’s population. Then, if the effect of the filibuster is added, the Senate could be controlled by 21 of the smallest states representing 11% of the population.

It is time to get rid of the filibuster.

Larry D. King, Raleigh

Board member, Common Cause NC