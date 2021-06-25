Stop letting political appointees make decisions UNC-CH faculty should make

UNC trustees

The shameful actions of the UNC Board of Trustees regarding Nikole Hannah-Jones and law professor Eric Muller show what happens when political connections rather than competence are the basis for appointment to the board. These decisions should be made by the faculty, not by political appointees, even competent ones.

Most of the GOP-appointed trustees have few or no qualifications for this important position, beyond perhaps political connections.

Remember the dismantling of Gene Nichol’s Poverty Center and the Sons of Confederate Veterans debacle? Are these the sort of trustees we want running one of the nation’s premier public university systems? Of course not, but thanks to our GOP-led legislature, it’s who we have.

Peter Aitken, Chapel Hill

UNC’s reputation

The N.C. legislature appears to want job growth and is willing to spend large sums of public money to attract employers such as Google, Amazon and Apple. Do legislators believe these employers would’ve been attracted to the Triangle area without its fine public universities? Surely they can see all that great universities bring to an area, including an educated workforce and the quality of life high-tech employees demand.

So, why does the legislature appoint governing bodies that seem intent on damaging the essence and reputation of UNC-CH? I put my question in business and economic terms only, since those seem to be more understandable to some than such arcane concepts as the meaning of a liberal education, teaching of critical thinking, and constitutionally protected free speech.

Sonna Loewenthal, Chapel Hill

Mental health

North Carolina will have a $6.5 billion budget surplus over the next two years. That makes it an opportune time for the state to demonstrate some altruism regarding issues that are often kicked down the road for lack of long-term funding or glamorous press.

Now is the right time to fund mental health facilities for N.C. residents and their families. Akin to the Mayo and Cleveland Clinics’ treatment of our physical bodies, North Carolina could become a leader in the nation for treatment of mental health issues.

The nation continues to allow mass shootings and other violence to go unchecked, often attributing it to the mental health of those who commit the crimes. Most of us are also well aware of the destructive effects opioid and other drugs have on communities. These factors provide additional incentives for the state to use its $6.5 billion surplus to do something about a difficult issue — mental health — which affects everyone.

Liz Kiszely, Raleigh

Election integrity

Shortening the deadline for absentee ballots has nothing to do with election integrity. It’s about stifling the vote count.

A Republican senator’s claim that “every day that passes after the election with uncertainty just causes distrust in the process,” would be laughable if it weren’t so ludicrous. Counting ballots isn’t like ordering fast food. You can’t expect instant results. If it takes a week or a month to count fairly and accurately, so be it.

Election laws should make it easier to vote, not harder. If Republicans and Democrats really want to prevent vote fraud and protect election integrity, they’d remove the restrictions on who can run for office, and expand opportunities for voting. They’d also support an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission.

Brian Irving, Cary

Former chair, Libertarian Party of NC

Wake schools

In his June 23 op-ed Miles Kirkpatrick made a compelling case for closer review and response to the mental health needs of high school students.

Wake County Public Schools has made some efforts to alleviate the stress and anxiety that comes with high school. Pre-COVID, an animal husbandry program was in place at most WCPSS high schools. Somewhere suitable on the school grounds were chickens and some goats. Guinea pigs were kept in some classrooms.

While a lot can be learned from and about these critters, they also provided some mental health support. Just watching chickens walk, eat, interact can be a stress reliever. I do hope this program will be re-activated as the need for it now is even greater.

Deborah Brogden, Raleigh

Biden’s visit

Well bless your heart City of Raleigh, you cleaned up our neighborhood real nice. Too bad it took a presidential visit. It wouldn’t do for the special folk to see the park we have to complain about to get cleaned. Or, the surrounding streets that slumlords seem to care less about, with wrecked cars and litter all over. Couldn’t let the special folks see such, no sir.

We have a small condo association and we clean up and complain constantly about these issues. When can the president come by again?

Jeannie Inskeep, Raleigh

Durham shootings

Durham has become a “shooting of the day” city, with a city council dedicated to “defunding” and “diminishing” the police force. It seems the likely outcome is to give the poorer neighborhoods over to the gangs. Trying to eliminate the gangs and guns first would give these folks a more normal life. It’s not about police brutality or training, but about safety and effective policing.

Douglas Johnson, Durham