NCSU must figure out who is accountable for decisions regarding COVID, baseball team

NCSU baseball

Regarding “NC State’s baseball season ends in Omaha, dealt a final defeat by COVID protocols,” (June 27):

Given the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether or not to vaccinate, I can imagine the multiple pressures N.C. State leaders faced in deciding whether to require baseball players and staff to receive vaccinations prior to College World Series. As a major research university, science should be paramount in such decisions.

Given the large salaries and total compensation paid to NCSU’s chancellor, athletic director and baseball coach, we should expect accountability for how decisions were made, by whom, and whether they took into account the safety of all players and staff. It would be helpful also to know what, if any, role the NCAA played in this debacle.

Michael Pedneau, Raleigh

Placing blame

Blame at NCSU lies squarely on the shoulders of those who chose to not get vaccinated. All those young men who were not able to play and their coach lost a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to play in the College World Series because they chose not to do the one thing that would keep them in the playoffs: Get the shot. “Nobody beats State like State beats State” has never been truer.

Stacie Hagwood, Garner

Not NCAA’s fault

Regarding “Republicans oppose NCAA decision on NC State, ‘inconsistency’ in health concerns,” (June 28):

Sen. Thom Tillis and ex-Gov. Pat McCrory are wrong to blame the NCAA for NCSU’s exit from the baseball championship.

One Triangle basketball team had to exit March Madness competition due to COVID restrictions. Why didn’t NCSU’s administration and athletic director learn from this and insist athletes and staff get vaccinated before competition?

COVID variants are causing serious infections in our young athletes. The NCAA is trying to protect athletes and staff from getting infected. In this sad consequence COVID won and the NCSU baseball team lost. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others!

Ruth Efird, Cary

Retired public health nurse

Vaccine incentives

The carrot approach to prodding the unvaccinated to become vaccinated is clearly not moving the dial quickly enough, so I suggest the stick approach.

The federal government should announce that beginning Aug. 1 unvaccinated person receiving medical care for a COVID-related illness will not be reimbursed by Medicare or Medicaid. My guess is private insurance companies would then follow the same edict.

There is no question that every individual has the right to choose against receiving the COVID vaccine. They simply must not expect taxpayers to bear the economic burden of their choice.

Chris Burke, Raleigh

NC budget surplus

When it comes to the $6.5billion surplus in state coffers, this scripture reading suggests a commendable budgetary goal for N.C. legislators.

In advocating for equity when it comes to the poor, Paul of Tarsus says: “Not that others should have relief while you are burdened, but that as a matter of equality, your abundance at the present time should supply their needs, so that their abundance may also supply your needs, that there may be equality.”

Because the pandemic continues to cause disruption for many in the state, North Carolina could use some of our surplus to pick up the $300 unemployment benefit payments that the federal government has offered, but which legislators say the vulnerable here no longer need.

Joseph Moran, Durham

NC tree bill

Just as our houses are homes, the trees in our communities are homes to animals and birds. We coexist; we’re neighbors to the animals who live among the trees. We need each other to thrive.

House Bill 496 would force local governments to do more work in order to protect trees in our community. More N.C. trees would be subject to clear-cutting — eliminating the homes of many of the animals who’ve long been our neighbors.

Too often, we don’t realize what we’ve really lost until after it’s gone. But we can stop this bill from passing in the N.C. Senate, where it is now pending. Senators should vote “no” on this bill before it is too late.

Mara Frank, Raleigh