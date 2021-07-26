Wake teachers who strayed from watered-down history textbooks made me a better person

Learning history

During my time in Wake County public schools, being able to learn about history from outside standard — some say watered down — textbooks has been incredibly important to me and my role in society.

I’ve learned to become a better ally to my non-white, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented peers. I’ve learned more about the struggles my own ancestors went through, and I’ve learned to become a greater asset to my community.

I’ve also learned to question the racial bias some teachers and professors have about our history.

If not for teachers who were willing to go out of their way to teach outside of textbooks, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Most importantly, people, specifically people of color, would not have their voices and their stories heard.

Isabella Lebron, Wendell

Child Tax Credit

On July 15 families across the U.S. started getting up to $300 per child in monthly payments thanks to the newly expanded Child Tax Credit.

This is a really big deal. Over 90% of households with children qualify and it’s estimated that these tax credits will help cut child poverty in half.

The payments are designed to help all families succeed, whether you’re struggling to pay rent, put food on the table, or just need help with school supplies.

They also help families pay for childcare, so parents can afford to go back to work or take on more hours. That’s good for our economy and the whole community.

But unless Congress takes immediate action Child Tax Credit payments will expire at the end of the year. That is why it is crucial that our elected leaders make expansion of the credits permanent.

Angela Horan, Chapel Hill

Unfair to voters

Voter suppression — that’s what Sens. Richard Burr, Thom Tillis, and state Sen. Phil Berger are practicing when they pass laws or take actions to restrict voting access and skew voting districts or refuse to take action to stop it.

The U.S. Senate is considering the For the People Act and the John Lewis Act to redress errant state GOP efforts and give every voter in America an even chance.

These three GOP lawmakers are acting to give their party whatever partisan advantage they can get past the courts, even if it means sacrificing constitutional principles of fairness and equity.

I hope the voters remember that in the coming election.

Peter van Dorsten, Raleigh

Thanks, senators

U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have demonstrated true bipartisan leadership over the past several weeks as they have worked to help pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the Senate.

This bipartisan bill would help North Carolina farmers increase sustainability efforts in a pro-growth way that provides new economic opportunities in our agricultural community.

The senators have also been working with colleagues to craft bipartisan infrastructure legislation that works for N.C. communities. The proposal released by the working group would invest nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure over five years, including $110 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, and other major infrastructure projects, as well as $65 billion to upgrade our energy infrastructure.

Tillis and Burr should be applauded for their efforts, and continue pushing for bipartisan infrastructure solutions that benefit North Carolina.

Gilbert Parker, Fuquay-Varina

College athletes

Regarding “College athletes are cashing in, and the sky isn’t falling,” (July 21 Opinion) and related articles:

It’s a good thing that college athletes can now be compensated for their names, images and likenesses (NIL) while attending school.

Unfortunately, lesser known or gifted players may be left out of this formula. Universities will still be making billions from the efforts of their players, and it conveniently lets them off the hook for any compensation.

The players should be paid something, either directly, or perhaps in a trust fund to be used at a later date.

The players are still being exploited under the new system, and many may receive little, or maybe nothing for their efforts.

Bill Davenport, Cary