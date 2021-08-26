I fought in Afghanistan. All this finger-pointing and revisionism angers me.

Afghanistan critics

Like many other Afghanistan war veterans, I am frustrated, distressed and angry over how America’s 20-year war in that country is coming to an end with this ignominious evacuation from Kabul.

These feelings are only heightened by my low expectations of politicians and pundits. There is an old saying, popularized by President Kennedy: “Victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan.” Afghanistan is now an orphan and will soon fade from the headlines.

While it remains in the headlines, we can expect finger-pointing, revisionism and political opportunism will dominate our collective conversation about our country’s time in and exit from Afghanistan. The loudest voices in that conversation will come from those who were never there.

Vernon Bennett, Durham

Mark Robinson

Regarding “NC report says some teachers are indoctrinating students,” (Aug. 23)

While Republican leaders tout Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s report as “not a witch hunt” against teachers, that claim is highly suspect. Robinson formed a task force to collect complaints from parents, teachers and students. Wouldn’t it have made more sense to collect comments from those who have objections to something that’s being taught, as well as those who applaud what’s being taught?

Is it any wonder that the report turned out as Republicans wanted it to? Let teachers do their jobs.

Laura Stillman, Raleigh

Masks in schools

Kudos to the Harnett County Board of Education for changing its mask policy. It’s not easy to adapt to continually evolving data, but board members showed that they’re listening to the science.

Their decision to require masks will keep quarantines to a minimum and in-person learning available to as many students as possible.

There are still more than 30 districts across the state with mask-optional policies. That’s why NC Child and many other parent and health organizations are calling upon Gov. Cooper, State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, and other state leaders to enact a statewide school mask requirement.

We have all seen the results in Florida, Mississippi and Texas where school started with masks optional. Thousands of students have been exposed to COVID and quarantined. Until community transmission rates drop in N.C., and most of our teachers, staff and students are vaccinated, we need a statewide policy requiring masks at school.

Michelle Hughes

Executive Director, NC Child

Unmasked teacher

Please stop giving attention to the teacher in Johnston County who refuses to mask. She only cares about herself and her “freedoms.” I would recommend she uses the money she collects from the GoFundMe page created by her husband to move to Florida or Texas.

Tracy Dalrymple, Cary

Pregnancy centers

Why do the proposed state House and Senate budgets contain millions for crisis pregnancy centers?

CPCs don’t act in the interest of the majority of N.C. women. They are private, often religious based, organizations whose goal is to undermine a woman’s reproductive rights. They are not staffed by medical professionals. They use scare tactics to dissuade women from exercising their right to choose to end a pregnancy.

They appear to be community organizations, but are often part of a national network that is profiting from use of state taxpayer dollars. All funding for CPCs should be removed from the proposed budget.

If N.C. lawmakers want to help women and families, they should fully support expansion of Medicaid and make it possible for all women to access the full range of options for reproductive health through telemedicine.

Geraldine Richards, Chapel Hill

Felons voting

Republican state Sen. Warren Daniel called the judges’ decision to allow former felons the right to vote after release from prison “a power grab” and said, “Judges aren’t supposed to be oligarchs who issue whatever decrees they think best.” Yet, that’s exactly what Republicans in state government do all the time! They think that counties, cities and citizens have no rights.. They want to be in charge of all laws and policies as they see fit. Daniel ought to look in the mirror and utter his comment.

Donna Corbett, Sanford