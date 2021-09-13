Johnston County is already being hijacked. Now comes Madison Cawthorn.

Flyer promoting U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn attending Sept. 14, 2021 Johnston County school board meeting to ask the district to stop requiring face masks.

Johnston County

I am a parent of school-age children in Johnston County. Many of our schools are severely overcrowded and low-performing, and the county’s per-pupil funding remains stubbornly below the state average. We face these challenges in the midst of a surging pandemic.

Instead of confronting our very real challenges, Johnston County commissioners are threatening to withhold $7.9 million unless the school board addresses a fake controversy over critical race theory. And radical local activists are seeking to bully the school board into overturning its mask mandate by bringing a congressman from another district to the board’s Sept. 14 meeting. This congressman, Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, recently called jailed Jan. 6 insurrectionists “political prisoners” and suggested “bloodshed” may be necessary if future election results are not to his liking.

Let’s face reality: This faction has hijacked one of our two major political parties and threatens our democratic institutions. They may be coming soon to a school board meeting near you.

Rick Mercier, Clayton

Biden and vaccines

President Biden is calling for a new approach in his lifesaving vaccine program, but vaccine deniers remain deaf to his pleas.

He might have been more persuasive had he started by acknowledging that he can’t force anyone to get a vaccine jab, regardless of their cocksure reason to avoid it. What he can do is restrict anyone who has not been vaccinated from going inside federal buildings, hospitals, airports, post offices, grocery stores, universities or any of a growing list of private businesses that recognize the threat posed by allowing potentially infectious anti-vaxxers inside. People working in large companies will still have freedom of choice: Get vaccinated or don’t come to work.

When the smug contrarians find their social maneuverability choked off, they might even wind up coming in for the shot, but no one should be forced to get the vaccine by mandate alone.

Andrew Leager, Haw River

Religious refusal

Anyone seeking a religious exemption from the COVID vaccine is being hypocritical and selfish. No religion, beyond a few fringe groups, objects to its members receiving the vaccine. This includes Christian Scientists who have always relied on faith and prayer instead of medical science for health and healing.

Yet we have so-called Christians scouring obscure Bible verses for passages that seem to support vaccine refusal while ignoring the prime teaching of Jesus: Love Thy Neighbor. Some evangelical pastors are writing hundreds of fraudulent exemption letters for parishioners, sometimes requiring a donation in return.

Vaccine refusers are encouraging the spread of COVID, slowing society’s recovery from this scourge, and perhaps worst of all denying prompt care and a hospital bed to legitimately ill people. Is this the way to love thy neighbor?

Peter Aitken, Chapel Hill

The State Fair

Regarding “Cancel the fair,” (Sept. 12 Forum):

They allow football games with people not wearing masks. The N.C. State Fair can ask for masks to be worn. They can ask for vaccine records that prove you have your COVID shots. I think the fair should go on and that the people should have a good time — wearing a mask and after they show proof of vaccination.

Vernon McConnell, Morganton

School bus drivers

Regarding “School bus drivers say higher pay would help with shortage,” (Sept. 12):

The state pays school bus drivers $12.75 an hour right now. Lauren Horsch, spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, seemed to play down the driver shortage in a statement Friday.

Even if the pending state budget includes a $13 an hour wage proposal, that’s 25 cents an hour or $2 per day if you work 8 hours. Most bus drivers work less each day.

As a former teacher, I know how difficult and important that job is in helping children get off to a good start each day. The Republican legislature can find a way to cut corporate taxes, but can only find 25 cents an hour for bus drivers. That speaks volumes about who they consider a priority.

John Reseigne, Apex