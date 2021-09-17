Fear of foreign terrorists seems misplaced when some in US want to destroy our democracy

This Jan. 6, 2021 photo shows pro-Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. Five people died as a result of the rally and hundreds are facing serious felony charges. TNS

Redefine terrorism

Regarding “Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters,” (Sept. 14) and related articles:

On Sept. 11, 2021, we remembered the sacrifice of the 40 passengers and crew of American Airlines Flight 93, who chose to die rather than have terrorists accomplish their goal of reaching and destroying the U.S. Capitol, the very symbol of our democracy.

On Sept. 18, 2021, we faced the specter of American citizens gathering, with the support of a former president and elected Republican members of Congress, to seek “justice” for those who tried to destroy the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Our fear of “foreign” terrorists seems misplaced when some of our very own citizens share the terrorists’ goals of destroying our democracy — and others will seek “justice” for them when they try.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Perhaps we need to redefine terrorism by its goals rather than the nationality or religion of the perpetrators.

Margaret Magnani, Cary

Voting rights

President Biden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who fought for voting rights, or not? To be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, Biden must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation.

He knows as well as we do that bills like the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish the filibuster.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Biden must publicly and unequivocally support abolishing the filibuster to clear the way for these crucial reforms. It’s time for him to be the leader he promised to be and call on the Senate to end the filibuster and protect our right to vote.

Marilyn G. Brady, Durham

Johnston County

Protesting parents in Johnston County should know this is a public school and the school board must make policy that provides the most protection for students, teachers and staff. Parents should also know that policy established by the board will not satisfy all parents. Therefore, if the mask policy is not acceptable to the parent there are alternatives, such as home schooling, charter schools, private schools and religious schools. I have friends who are home-schooling their children. It’s up to the parent to find the alternative that meets their particular need if public school policies don’t.

Ed Terrell, Raleigh

The common good

For those who choose not to wear a mask to protect themselves and others against COVID, and for those who do not want to put masks on their children to protect them from a pandemic, if they or their loved ones are hospitalized because of their decision they should be required to cover the hospital and medical costs.

What don’t they understand about a pandemic? People are dying. Children are dying. This is preventable if we all could be civilized human beings.

Do something for the common good of mankind.

Susan Damian, Clayton

School bus drivers

Regarding Ned Barnett’s ‘“We’ve been overlooked for a long time”: What NC’s bus driver shortage is really about,” (Sept. 15 Opinion):

I’m a retired teacher from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and agree that school bus drivers deserve higher pay. They drive big vehicles with a potentially full bus of children riding behind the driver. I certainly couldn’t do it.

In addition to this, whoever designs routes has these drivers making difficult left hand turns across four lanes of traffic during morning and afternoon rush hours. They are also assigned back to back runs where it is physically impossible to arrive at the second run at the scheduled time.

My grandson rides the bus in Charlotte. Despite all the driver’s challenges, she is cautious, friendly and as close to on time as possible.

Gail Ross, Charlotte

Increase solar

Fossil fuels are an energy source of the past. Raleigh needs to go solar.

According to Raleigh’s Renewable Energy Overview, which dates to 2015, Raleigh still relies on coal to produce over 40% of the city’s electricity. With easy access to affordable sources of renewable energy such as solar power, there is no excuse for the continuous reliance upon dirty fossil fuels to keep our city running.

While 6% of the state’s energy is generated by solar power, less than 2% of Raleigh’s energy comes from solar.

Now is the time for the city of Raleigh to set an example for our state and to embrace a clean future.

Tymber Felts, Durham

Make a difference

As the climate crisis proceeds, being conscious of our own carbon footprints and plastic use is imperative. As consumers, even our smallest of actions can create a wave of change in our society.

One does not need to be a perfect vegan or live zero-waste to start making a difference in carbon outputs. An easy remedy could include cutting meat out of your diet one day a week or changing one plastic habit to a reusable one. Easy swaps could include reusable water bottles, reusable silicon bags, glass jars, reusable straws, beeswax wrap, and so many others.

Right now, it is easy to feel doomed about the climate crisis and not see a reason for making these swaps. However, creating any sort of change is urgent. Future generations are depending on us.

Julia Plasynski, Durham