NCCU’s Davanta Reynolds named MEAC preseason Defensive Player of the Year

North Carolina Central senior safety Davanta Reynolds was named the preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Friday morning.

The 11 head coaches and MEAC sports information directors voted on the 2018 preseason team at the MEAC media day in Norfolk, Va. Reynolds, a native of Tucker, Ga., had a breakout campaign in 2017, leading the conference with six interceptions, which was good enough for fifth in the FCS. He also recovered a fumble and raced 85-yards for a touchdown, a play that was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Reynolds (5-10, 200), finished fourth on the team with 54 tackles. After the season Reynolds was named an FCS All-American and First-Team All-MEAC.

Nine Eagles were named to the MEAC preseason All-Conference team. Reynolds was joined on the first team by sophomore running back, and former Apex High School star, Isaiah Totten, junior offensive lineman Nick Leverett and junior defensive lineman Kawuan Cox. Totten led NCCU in rushing last season with 718 yards and five touchdowns. Cox posted a team high 8.0 sacks and three forced fumbles from his defensive end position.

Senior tight end Josh McCoy, sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Dale and senior defensive end Randy Anyanwu were named to the All-MEAC Second-Team. McCoy was a Second-Team All-MEAC pick last season after catching 11 passes for 121 yards and three scores. Anyanwu recorded 30 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Junior wide receiver Xavier McKoy and senior cornerback De’Mario Evans received All-MEAC Third Team honors. McKoy was third on the team with 18 receptions and finished with two scores.

The Eagles open the season on Sept. 2 in Atlanta, taking on Prairie View A&M in the SWAC/MEAC challenge.