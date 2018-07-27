Former Heritage guard Jarren McAllister gets released from letter of intent to Virginia Tech, will reclassify

Jarren McAllister, a guard from Heritage High School, was released from his national letter of intent with Virginia Tech, he confirmed Friday afternoon.
McAllister (6-3, 165) committed to the Hokies as a sophomore, but decided to ask for his release after Virginia Tech lost assistant coaches Steve Roccaforte and Jeff Reynolds over the summer. Roccaforte will join Joe Dooley at East Carolina, where McAllister’s high school teammate, Jayden Gardner, signed. Reynolds is now on the staff at Texas Tech.
“I just felt like I was informed about that (coaches leaving), and I didn’t really feel safe,” McAllister said. “I just sat with my parents and we just felt like it was best for me to reopen my recruitment.”
McAllister will reclassify to the class of 2019 and attend Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia next season. McAllister, who was ranked the No. 14 player in North Carolina in the class of 2018, signed his letter of intent to Virginia Tech in November. Last season he led Heritage to a 25-5 record and a berth in the 4A state championship game.
