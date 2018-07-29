James Wiseman, Armando Bacot announce top schools; Duke, UNC included

James Wiseman, the top recruit in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports, posted his top eight schools to twitter Saturday night, and UNC is in the running for the 6-11 center from Memphis, Tennessee.
Wiseman’s final eight schools are Arizona, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Texas, Vanderbilt and UNC. Earlier this month at the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., Wiseman (6-11, 210) averaged 16 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bluff City Legends.
Armando Bacot (6-10, 240), the No. 26 rated player in the class of 2019, released his final five schools just hours after Wiseman. Bacot, the No. 7 center in the country, narrowed his list down to Duke, North Carolina, Georgia, VCU and Oklahoma State.
Bacot led Team Takeover to the Peach Jam title last month, and was named MVP after averaging a double-double - 11 points per game, 12.8 rebounds.
