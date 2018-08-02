Jamal Currie-Elliot, former Hillside star, Oregon commit, to play for NC Central this season

The North Carolina Central football team reported for fall camp on Thursday, and sometimes you just never know who might show up for the season.

Eagles first-year head coach Granville Eastman got a pleasant surprise when former Hillside running back Jamal Currie-Elliot arrived. N.C. Central Sports Information Director Kyle Sebra confirmed that Elliot will be able to play immediately.

Elliot’s journey back home was an interesting one.

Prior to his junior year, Elliot transferred to IMG Academy in Florida, only to return to Durham halfway through the 2016 season. Elliot then committed to Oregon and enrolled in school early, but left Eugene in May before ever playing a down down for the Ducks. Then Oregon head coach Willie Taggart Jr. left Eugene to become the head coach at Florida State University.

Elliot, a four-star recruit, picked Oregon over UNC, N.C. State, Duke, East Carolina, LSU and Tennessee. Coming out of Hillside, Elliot (5-10, 183), was the No. 12 running back in the nation and No. 11 overall player in the state according to 247Sports.

The Eagles return sophomore running back Isaiah Totten, who led the N.C. Central in rushing last season, and junior Torri Cotton.