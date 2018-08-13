Hurricanes to be televised nationally once during 2018-19 season

Of the 109 games NBC Sports plans to air nationally on either NBC or NBCSN, the Carolina Hurricanes will be featured just once.

Carolina’s lone appearance on a national broadcast will come on March 26, when the Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals on the road on NBCSN. Meanwhile, the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals will be televised 18 times on an NBC Sports network throughout the season.

Last season, every Canes game was televised, with 81 out of the 82 contests appearing on either FOX Sports Carolinas or FOX Sports Southeast. Carolina also had just one game broadcast on NBCSN a year ago.

The rest of the Hurricanes’ 2018-19 television schedule has yet to be released.

The 109 games NBC Sports is set to broadcast are its most since acquiring NHL rights before the 2005-06 season.