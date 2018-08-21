UNC’s Ratliff-Williams has a new mindset. To be ‘unstoppable.’ Some think he can be.

North Carolina’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams is on a mission.

After a breakout season last year in which he had 895 kick return yards, 630 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns (six receiving, two passing, two kick returns), the 6-1, 205-pound junior wide receiver was not satisfied. There was more he felt he could have done.

He’s changed his mindset this offseason with a new goal in mind.

To become “unstoppable.”

“Just make plays no matter what time it is, no matter what play it is, no matter what the occasion is,” he said. “Just step up and make plays for my teammates.”

He seems to be well on his way. UNC has had two scrimmages this summer during training camp and UNC coach Larry Fedora singled him out as a player who has performed well this summer.

Ratliff-Williams, a native of Charlotte who has the size of a running back, is expected to be a focal point for UNC this season. He’s expected to start at both wide receiver and return kicks.

“Playmaker, can make plays any time. He’s explosive,” Fedora said of Ratliff-Williams. “The thing that makes him a great kickoff return guy is Ant’s going to catch the ball moving forward and he’s going to hit it full speed. He’s never stutter stepping in there...He makes one cut and he’s going. And he’s over 200 pounds. So when you tackle him, you better tackle him.”

He also makes things easier for the quarterback, junior Nathan Elliott said. When then senior wide receiver Austin Proehl went down with an injury last year against Duke, Ratliff-Williams became the quarterbacks’ favorite target. Especially Elliott. In the final three games Elliott started at quarterback, Ratliff-Williams had 15 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m in trouble, I got pressure, that’s where I got to go,” Elliott said. “He’s doing a great job. Not even when he’s getting the ball. When he’s not getting the ball. He’s going to attract people regardless.

“He’s a great player, great teammate...I’m really happy for him.”

This summer, Ratliff-Williams said his mindset and how he approaches the game is different. He’s now one of the leaders on the team. Fedora said he commands the room.

“Last year was more of a sense of, don’t necessarily get by, but just do a little more,” Ratliff-Williams said. “Now it’s to the point to where I’ve exceeded that. Now it’s time to kind of fine tune everything.”

“When the ball goes in the air, the mentality changes. That goes from 50-50 ball to 100 percent ball. That’s mine. I got to go get it.”

North Carolina receiver Anthony-Ratliff-Williams (17) has emerged as a team leader in his senior season. He motivates his teammates during the Tar Heels’ football camp on Aug. 14, 2018, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

He’s happier too. Ratliff-Williams is one of the most competitive players on the team, often battling with cornerback K.J. Sails, but he plays with a smile.

“You’ve got to wake up out of the bed and know today’s going to be a great day,” Ratliff-Williams said, “by the way that I play, by the way that I work, by the way I take on these challenges.”

He said there are three people in his life that have motivated him and help him become the player he is today.

One is former UNC cornerback M.J. Stewart. He saw Stewart, who is now with the Tampa Bay Bucs, work to get better every day.





Two is sophomore wide receiver Rontavius Groves, also known as, “Toe Groves.”

“He’s had a lot of trials and tribulations he’s had to go through,” Ratliff-Williams said. “But every day I’ve seen him come out here with a smile. He’s upbeat. And that made me understand that everything might not go your way, no matter what it is, you’ve got to make something positive of it.”

And last, his baby sister Dillan.

“Having her around gives me a little boost,” he said. “She’s here, she’s just seen world. You want to do things for her that you necessarily didn’t have growing up.”

“Those type of things motivate you every morning.”

He hopes that motivation will lead him to an even bigger year.