Former Duke TE rants on Twitter about culture of football, death of Maryland player

Braxton Deaver, a former Duke tight end, posted a series of Tweets on Wednesday discussing his concerns about the culture of football and the death of Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old Maryland offensive lineman who died in June from heatstroke weeks after falling ill during practice.

ESPN last week published a story that alleges verbal and physical abuse by the Maryland coaching staff.

On Tuesday, Maryland President Wallace Loh said during a press conference that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes” its athletic training staff made during the May 29 workout that led to McNair’s death on June 13.





Maryland strength coach Rick Court resigned on Monday. Football coach D.J. Durkin is on administrative leave while an external investigation of his program is under way.





Deaver, who missed two seasons due to injuries during his Duke career from 2010-15, said in a phone interview with The News & Observer on Wednesday afternoon, that he went through what he feels now were dangerous conditioning drills prior to his arrival at Duke and he felt he could no longer be silent.

“Working from 8 to 18 (years old), there were points to conditioning that were lethal,” Deaver, now 26, said.

But that’s the gray area of the sport, he said. Players need to be pushed to perform their best.

“The culture of football has been hyper-masculine and savage since the beginning of time,” Deaver said. “It creates dangerous situations.”

He said Duke’s culture was one of togetherness so that what occurred at Maryland wouldn’t happen in Durham. If a teammate fell out in a conditioning drill, like McNair did at Maryland, Deaver said every player would run to his aid. That stemmed from Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who Deaver said he sees as “a second father” because he pushed him hard but did so with care in mind.

Here’s what Deaver tweeted about McNair and his thoughts about football.

Just my input on the Maryland situation... it’s incredibly sad. It’s hard to describe the gray area of football conditioning. AT NO POINT, should a player not receive immediate medical attention.. that is absurd and direct responsibility of the staff. At all times. — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018

But, I don’t know how many times I have pushed myself beyond a limit, beyond my own breaking point. Slumped in agony after working till I couldn’t or pushed myself any further. BUT I was the one that pushed myself. I had a staff that supported and grew that determination. . — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018

Not a coach screaming degrogatory, demeaning, worthless nonsense. But where is the line? Everyone in division 1 football is going to push themselves to points of breaking. For your teammates, coaches, family? But where does that “pushing” cross the boundary? Well we found out. — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018

Football has had this culture forever. Pushing and pushing to get the most out of teammates, coaches, staff, etc. “ oh that’s just hard work he can shut his mouth and keep running he will be fine.. “ that is the mentality. And that young man went until he couldn’t. — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018

And because of that, a young man is dead. And that is on the staff, training staff, weight staff, and entire culture. I apologize for his rant, it just truly saddens me. We push ourselves for the GLORY of football. And for a coach and his staff to disregard the utter SAFETY — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018

Is beyond me. I am thankful everyday for my Duke football family. It’s family first. The care of my teammates and brothers is the most important thing you can have on a team. For that to be completely disregarded.. is just sad. — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018

This is a rant. And my own personal beliefs. But if one of my brothers died due to the LACK of care?? Died because WE didn’t check on him or realize he was in true danger?? It just sends shivers up my spine. — Braxton Deaver (@TheDeavo89) August 15, 2018