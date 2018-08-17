Sports

August 17, 2018 11:20 PM

Garner returns “home” and picks up win over rival Clayton

By Jonas Pope IV and Brett Haensel

GARNER

Garner returned back home for the first time, opening the 2018 season against former conference foe Clayton.

The Trojans picked up win No. 1, coming away with a 20-12 victory. Garner senior Daiveon Carrington sealed the deal for the Trojans, picking off a pass with 2:07 remaining in the game with his team up two. Three plays later, Carrington scored from eight yards out to officially put the game away.

Terrell Chance picked off a pass on the next Clayton game to seal the game.

Garner’s first score of the second half was a safety when defensive lineman Donovan Brown dropped Clayton quarterback Austin Cagle in the endzone, putting the home team up 14-12 with 6:14 remaining in the third.

Garner (1-0) scored on its opening drive when Nolan Mclean hit Carrington for a 22-yard touchdown. Clayton (0-1) wasted no time countering, capping off the ensuing drive with a short touchdown run by Josh Wilson, tying the game at 6 with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Clayton senior J.R. Walker scored his first touchdown in a Comets’ uniform, going 43-yards up the middle to give Clayton a 12-6 lead midway through the first. Garner tied the game at 12 when Carrington struck from 25-yard score.

The Trojans rushed for 141 yards on 33 carries, while Mclean threw for 124 yards and a score. The Comets rushed for 171 yards on the ground.

WAKE FOREST 51, MILLBROOK 0

The Cougars won their 32nd consecutive game, jumping out to a 27-0 halftime lead over the Wildcats.

Wake Forest (1-0) has now won 59 of their last 61 games. After getting on the board first with a field goal, the Cougars first touchdown of the 2018 season came when transfer wideout Traevon Knight caught a touchdown pass to put Wake Forest up 13-0.

After a turnover from Millbrook (0-1), the Cougars took advantage with a quick score and never looked back, rolling the rest of the way.

HILLSIDE 37, NEW BERN 8

In one of the top non-conference games on opening weekend, the Hillside Hornets (1-0) picked up a statement win, dominating New Bern (0-1), an Eastern North Carolina perennial power, 37-8.

Cardinal Gibbons 49, Athens Drive 10

The Crusaders (1-0) got their season off to a fast start with a commanding win over Athens Drive (0-1) on the road. Cardinal Gibbons was ahead 35-3 heading into the 4th Quarter and gave its second unit plenty off reps.

Rocky Mount 35, Middle Creek 16

Shyheim Battle and the Rocky Mount Gryphons had no trouble holding onto a 21-10 halftime lead to open up their season 1-0. They’ll face receiver C.J. Johnson the D.H. Conley Vikings next Friday.

Southern Nash 49 v. Green Hope 28

NC State-commit Zonovan Knight scored Southern Nash’s second touchdown of the game, helping propel the Firebirds to a three-touchdown victory.


