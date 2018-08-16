Five-star center Armando Bacot picks UNC

Five-star center Armando Bacot became just the second player to commit to North Carolina in the class of 2019, but so far he is certainly the standout.
Bacot picked UNC over Duke, Georgia, Oklahoma State and VCU.
Bacot (6-10, 240) gave his verbal commitment to Roy Williams and the Tar Heels Thursday afternoon, posting the announcement on twitter. Bacot will play this season at IMG Academy in Florida after transferring from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond, Va. last month.
Bacot, a five-star recruit according to 247Sports, is the No. 26 player overall and the No. 7 center in the country. He is the fifth ranked player in Florida. Last month he helped lead Team Takeover (Washington DC) to the Peach Jam title. Bacot averaged 11 points per game and 12.8 rebounds during the event.
This summer he also participated with the USA Basketball U18 team, winning a gold medal at the FIBA Americas, playing with current UNC guard and future teammate, Coby White.
Point guard Jeremiah Francis (6-3, 190), out of Pickerington, Ohio, was the first 2019 commit for UNC, pledging his allegiance to the Tar Heels in August 2017. Francis, a four-star recruit, is the No. 3 ranked player in Ohio.
After what many considered a drop off in recruiting in Chapel Hill - losing out on five-star one and done players to Duke and Kentucky - North Carolina has now had at least one five-star in its last two classes. The Tar Heels had two - White and Nassir Little - in the class of 2018.
