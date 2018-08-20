Orange High alum Bryse Wilson gets big league call up

Bryse Wilson was all set to return to the Triangle and pitch in front of friends and family at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday night.
Not so fast.
Wilson, 20, will make his major league debut tonight after getting the call up from the Atlanta Braves. Wilson will start on the mound tonight as Atlanta takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wilson was a fourth round pick in 2016 out of Orange High School.
He got called up to the Braves Triple A affiliate, Gwinnett, on July 31, and made his presence felt right away. In a recent 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats, Wilson struck out a career-high 13 batters in 8.0 innings, giving up one hit. The 13 strikeouts set a new Gwinnett single-season strikeout record.
Gwinnett has a doubleheader scheduled Tuesday night against the Bulls and Wilson was originally scheduled to pitch before his promotion.
Wilson started 23 games this summer with Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi, going 8-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 139 strikeouts.
During his senior year at Orange, Wilson was named the News & Observer high school Athlete of the Year. That season Wilson went 10-2 with six shutouts, three no-hitters and a perfect game in the 3A playoffs against Eastern Wayne. He went 33-4 during the course of his high school career.
The Pirates starter for tonight will be Chris Archer, who played high school ball at Clayton and played Triple-A baseball for the Bulls.
