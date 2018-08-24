Wake Forest streak reaches 33 with win over Richmond County

Wake Forest High School improved its winning streak to 33 games in a row, running past Richmond County 49-28 on Friday night.
The Cougars (2-0) now have 60 wins in their last 62 games.
Both Wake Forest and Richmond County had their offenses going strong in the first quarter as seven touchdowns were scored. Wake Forest led 28-21 after one quarter and the Cougars shut down the Raiders from there.
Cardinal Gibbons 34, Southern Durham 0
For the second time in two weeks, the Crusaders (2-0) had things in control by halftime and rolled to an easy win.
One week after whipping Athens Drive 49-10, Cardinal Gibbons jumped to a 27-0 halftime lead over Southern Durham (1-1).
Middle Creek 28, Heritage 24
Middle Creek built a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to post its first win of the season.
Heritage (1-1) rallied with 24 fourth-quarter but the visiting Mustangs (1-1) survived.
Scotland County 28, Hillside 12
Visiting Hillside fell to 1-1 as the Fighting Scots claimed their first win of the season. Scotland led 21-10 at halftime.
Green Hope 33 Apex 7
The Falcons (1-1) evened their record while keeping the Cougars (0-2) winless.
Fuquay-Varina 33, Cary 21
Tyrese Davis scored on a 39-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter putting the Bengals in front for good.
Cary (1-1) had taken a 21-20 lead earlier in the quarter on A.J. Archie’s 65-yard punt return before the visiting Bengals (2-0) prevailed.
Sanderson 26, Knightdale 21
The Spartans scored in every quarter on the way to a narrow road win over the Knights.
Hoggard 33, Orange 7
Wilmington Hoggard built a 24-0 halftime lead and rolled over the Panthers.
Rocky Mount 25, D.H. Conley 21
Visiting Rocky Mount rallied 13-12 halftime deficit to post the win.
Cleveland 43, Garner 6
The Rams (2-0) scored 27 second-half points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to hand Garner (1-1) its first loss of the season.
