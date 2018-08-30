Former Garner hoops star David West announces NBA retirement, as a 2-time champ

Former Garner High basketball standout David West announced on Twitter that his 15th season in the NBA would be his last.

West leaves on a high note, having become a two-time NBA champion during his final two seasons in the league, with the Golden State Warriors.

SIGN UP

A signed graphic West tweeted Thursday morning began “We are but a collection of our experiences.”

“I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA,” the graphic said.

The announcement ended, “To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable.”

West’s ESPN bio shows he was the 18th pick in the first round of the 2003 draft by the New Orleans Hornets after playing college ball at Xavier.

He spent eight years with New Orleans, four with the Pacers, and one with the Spurs before concluding his career with the Warriors, the bio shows.