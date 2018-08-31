Patterson, Thomas help Heritage hold off Millbrook

Heritage High School withstood a third quarter scoring outburst by host Millbrook, and the Huskies were able to escape with a 35-21 win.
Heritage (2-1) jumped out to a 14-0 first-half lead, only to surrender 21 third quarter points to the Wildcats (0-3).
Millbrook scored on its opening drive of the second half when Connor Jordan hit Matthew McIntyre for a 70-yard catch and run. Junior running back Jaden Patterson then scored back-to-back touchdowns to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth.
Heritage was not shaken by the 21 unanswered scored by Millbrook. The Huskies tied the game at 21 when Trey Holloway scored from 25 yards out with 11:50 remaining in the game. On the next Huskies’ drive, N.C. State commit Drake Thomas scored a 20-yard touchdown on fourth and two. It was the second fourth down conversion from the fulltime linebacker, part time running back.
After a defensive stand, Patterson put the icing on the cake, scoring this time from 20-yards away.
Heritage jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to two first-half touchdown passes from Walker Harris. Harris hit Christian Staresina for a 70-yard score on the second play from scrimmage to go up 7-0 after the Ben Steele PAT. After forcing a Millbrook turnover, Harris connected with Kemon Ko’Bloomfield for a 15-yard score.
The Huskies host Sanderson next week, while Millbrook travels to Middle Creek.
Wake Forest 22, Middle Creek 9
After a slow first half from both teams, Wake Forest managed enough offense in the second half to keep its winning streak going, improving to 3-0 with a 22-9 win over Middle Creek.
The Mustangs (1-2) went up 6-0 thanks to a pair of field goals, but the Cougars tied the game at 6 by halftime. The two-time defending state champs would hold Middle Creek to one more field goal in the second half, and getting just enough offensive firepower to win its 34th consecutive game.
Cardinal Gibbons 48, Riverside-Durham 0
Crusaders quarterback Nick Frey tossed four touchdown passes and ran in another score in Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) beatdown of Riverside-Durham (1-1). Jalen Brooks and the Crusaders defense shut out its second opponent of the season and will gear up for next weekend’s clash with Cleveland.
Garner 38, Southeast Raleigh 8
Quarterback Nolan McLean and the Trojans got back on track with a dominant win over Southeast Raleigh (0-3) after last week’s loss to Cleveland. Garner (2-1) will take on New Hanover next week and attempt to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Northern Durham 46, Jordan 16
Northern Durham improved to 3-0 on the season with a commanding home win over Jordan. Quarterback Brycen Jackson torched the Falcons (1-2) for multiple touchdown passes and will hope to do the same next week when the Knights host Riverside-Durham for a rivalry game.
Enloe 37, Apex Friendship 7
The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season after an impressive 30-point road win over Apex Friendship (1-1). Yale commit Hamilton Moore scored two touchdowns for the Eagles, who jumped out to a 23-0 lead through three quarters of play.
