Sunday progress report: Grading the UNC Tar Heels’ performance against the Cal Bears

North Carolina lost to California 24-17 on Saturday in Berkeley. Grading the Tar Heels’ performance against the Bears.

Quarterbacks: F+

It was probably junior quarterback Nathan Elliott’s worst performance as a Tar Heel. After one half of play, he was 5-of-14 for 12 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. He finished the game 15-of-35 for 137 yards, four interceptions and one touchdown. UNC will not win many games if doesn’t take care of the football. He often overthrew his receivers. Late in the second half, he seemed to settle down, but by then, the damage was already done.

Running backs: C

You can’t put all the blame on the running backs. There weren’t too many running holes to run through. Sophomore running back Antonio Williams had 17 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Jordon Brown ran the ball six times for 35 yards. True freshman running back Javonte Williams had 26 yards receiving out of the backfield.

Offensive line: D+

The offensive line is one of UNC’s most inexperienced groups this year, and it did not perform well on Saturday. While the offensive line did not give up any sacks, Elliott often had pressure in his face. And when he did, it led to an inaccurate throw. The running backs also had trouble finding open running lanes.

Wide Receivers: D+

Junior wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams had three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted nine times. The Tar Heels’ other wide receivers combined for four catches and 30 yards. The receivers failed to get separation from the cornerbacks defending them. When they tried to stretch the field, they were often unsuccessful.

Defensive line: B+

The defensive line, which was missing its leader, junior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, was responsible for 2.5 sacks on the day. Senior defensive end Malik Carney had two sacks, while senior defensive tackle Jalen Dalton was credited with half a sack.

UNC pressured and hit Cal quarterback Ross Bowers often. As a result, he struggled, passing for only 56 yards. The defensive line also did a good job of slowing down the run.





Linebackers: A

UNC’s three starting linebackers were all over the field on Saturday. Senior outside linebacker Cole Holcomb had seven tackles, one for a loss and one pass breakup. Junior inside linebacker Jonathan Smith had six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. And junior outside linebacker Dominique Ross had five tackles, one for a loss and four pass breakups. This was probably the Tar Heels’ strongest unit.

Secondary: B

UNC’s secondary was solid. While the defensive backs did not come up with any interceptions, they did not allow any big plays down field. Cal’s longest play was a 23 yard pass. It was the only play that went for 20 yards or more. Last year when Cal and UNC played, Bowers threw two 50+ yard touchdowns against UNC’s defense.

Special teams: C+

UNC’s special teams was not as spectacular as it has been in the past. Ratliff-Williams, who had two kick returns for touchdowns last year, returned three kicks for 48 yards on Saturday. His longest return was for 19 yards. Dazz Newsome did have a 27 yard punt return that put UNC in good field position.

Senior punter Hunter Lent averaged 42 yards per punt, and had two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. Senior kicker Freeman Jones was 1-for-1 kicking. He made a 43-yard field goal and was 2-for-2 on extra points.

Coaching: D+

The defense called a good game, but the offense didn’t. The play calling seemed to lack the usual creativity. UNC had only one first down in the first half. And after a while, the plays seemed to become predictable. Run-run-pass-punt. Or run-run-pass-interception. UNC finally found momentum and success late in the second half, something it will need going forward.