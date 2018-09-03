Tarik Cohen, Bears RB and former NC A&T star, throws shade at ECU after Aggies win

Aggie pride is real and after North Carolina A&T beat East Carolina on Sunday, it’s possible no one was prouder of the win than Tarik Cohen, the former A&T running back and MEAC all-time leading rusher who now plays for the Chicago Bears.

After the Aggies 28-23 upset over the Pirates, Cohen, who played high school football at Bunn, posted on Twitter Sunday a 2012 email he sent to then ECU recruiting coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick asking him to “look at my highlights and give me any feedback.”

On Sunday, Cohen also tweeted: “I sent my high school highlights to ECU everyday my senior year in my 4th period class. Never got a response from them, so happy they didn’t. #AggiePride”

As of Monday afternoon, that tweet had 2,900 likes and had been retweeted 1,000 times.

Kirkpatrick, who’s now an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at James Madison, could not be reached for comment.

I sent my high school highlights to ECU everyday my senior year in my 4th period class. Never got a response from them, so happy they didn't. #AggiePride — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) September 3, 2018







Listed at 5-6, Cohen was considered too small by many college programs in the state. He committed to North Carolina A&T, where he rushed for 5,619 yards and 56 touchdowns and led the Aggies to the 2015 Celebration Bowl Championship after a career-best 295 yard day.





Cohen was drafted in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft, and finished his rookie season with 370 yards rushing and two scores. He also had 358 receiving yards with one touchdown, and even passed for one touchdown.





Cohen was in Greenville Saturday for the game, which was postponed until Sunday due to weather. He did end up getting to watch the game and celebrating from the airport.