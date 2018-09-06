Here’s how you can watch the Hurricanes’ preseason games

FOX Sports Carolinas will broadcast one of the Hurricanes six preseason games, with Carolina’s Sept. 25 clash with the Nashville Predators being the lone exhibition contest to appear on television, according to a Hurricanes press release.

John Forslund and Tripp Tracy will be on the call as usual for the game while also taking on the duties of the radio broadcast for the other five preseason games. Forslund and Tracy’s Sept. 25 television call will be simulcasted over radio airwaves, serving as a glimpse of what is to come during the regular season with long-time radio broadcaster Chuck Kaiton not coming back as the voice of the Canes.

While only one game of the Hurricanes exhibition schedule will be on television, Carolina’s three preseason home contests will be available via a live stream on CarolinaHurricanes.com. The first five exhibition games will all be aired on 99.9 The Fan, with the last one being played on WRALSportsfan.com.

The Canes begin their preseason action on Sept. 18 with a road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Carolina’s four games at the NHL Prospects Tournament starting on Friday will be streamed by FOX via the Fox Sports app.