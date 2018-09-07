Experience the NC State Wolfpack’s entrance in 360 degrees

Experience in 360 degrees what it's like for the NC State Football team to take the field before the Wolfpack's season-opening win against James Madison University Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
By
Up Next
Experience in 360 degrees what it's like for the NC State Football team to take the field before the Wolfpack's season-opening win against James Madison University Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
By

Sports

How to watch NC State’s game with Georgia State

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2018 10:41 AM

Georgia State at N.C. State

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Radio: 101.5-WRAL

How to watch: The game is on Fox Sports South, which is channel No. 50 on Spectrum Cable or No. 646 on DirecTV. The game can also be watched on the “Fox Sports Go” app. You’ll need a password to watch it. If you’re not in North Carolina (or Goergia), you can also stream the game on watchespn.com (which also requires a password).

Records: N.C. State (1-0), Georgia State (1-0)

Leaders: Passing: N.C. State, Ryan Finley 29-43, 309 yards; Georgia State, Dan Ellington 20-28, 187 yards. Rushing: N.C. State, Reggie Gallaspy 68 yards; Georgia State, Dan Ellington 77 yards. Receiving: N.C. State, Jakobi Meyers 161 yards; Georgia State, Christian Owens 70 yards.

Projected N.C. State starters

Offense

LT 53 Tyler Jones, sr.

LG 70 Terronne Prescod, sr.

C 65 Garrett Bradbury, sr.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

RG 66 Josh Fedd-Jackson, so.

RT 67 Justin Witt, so.

TE 47 Damien Darden, fr.

WR 3 Kelvin Harmon, jr.

WR 1 Steph Louis, sr.

WR 87 Thayer Thomas, fr.

RB 25 Reggie Gallaspy, sr.

QB 15 Ryan Finley, sr.

Defense

DE 45 Darian Roseboro, sr.

DT 91 Eunrdraus Bryant, sr.

DT 92 Larrell Murchison, jr.

DE 39 James Smith-Williams, jr.

MLB 41 Isaiah Moore, fr.

WLB 3 Germaine Pratt, sr.

CB 4 Nick McCloud, jr.

CB 15 Chris Ingram, so.

N 10 Tanner Ingle, fr.

FS 14 Dexter Wright, sr.

SS 31 Jarius Morehead, jr.

  Comments  