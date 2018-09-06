Sports Now Podcast: Fedora’s memory of the ECU loss and Week Two of college football

Does Larry Fedora really have selective memory? The North Carolina coach says he doesn’t remember much from the East Carolina’s 70-41 win over the Tar Heels in 2014.
We discuss this, UNC’s matchup against ECU on Saturday, and N.C. State’s game against James Madison on the first episode of Season Two of Sports Now: And Nando Sports’ Podcast.
For background reading
Remember when ECU beat UNC 70-41? Here’s why coach Larry Fedora says he doesn’t.
Where else can I find the podcast?
You can listen and subscribe to “NandO’s Sports Now Podcast” from any podcast player. For iPhone or iPad users, you can listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts. For Android users you can listen and subscribe on Stitcher.
You can also listen on Soundcloud, TuneIn and Google Play.
Podcasts episodes are uploaded every week on Tuesday. Listen and let us know what you think. Email us at jalexander@newsobserver.com and jpope@heraldsun.com or tweet us at @jonmalexander and @JEPopeIV
