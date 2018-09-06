East Carolina linebacker Zeek Bigger, middle, celebrates after stopping North Carolina’s Romar Morris, not shown, during the Pirates 70-41 over the Tar Heels on Sept. 20, 2014.
Sports Now Podcast: Fedora’s memory of the ECU loss and Week Two of college football

By Jonas Pope IV, Jonathan M. Alexander And Brett Haensel

jpope@heraldsun.com

jalexander@newsobserver.com

bhaensel@newsobserver.com

September 06, 2018 03:44 PM

Does Larry Fedora really have selective memory? The North Carolina coach says he doesn’t remember much from the East Carolina’s 70-41 win over the Tar Heels in 2014.

We discuss this, UNC’s matchup against ECU on Saturday, and N.C. State’s game against James Madison on the first episode of Season Two of Sports Now: And Nando Sports’ Podcast.

