NC Courage to appear on ESPN 2 for semifinal soccer playoff game

ESPN 2 will broadcast the North Carolina Courage’s semifinal match of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs, according to a Courage press release.

The Courage have already secured one of four playoff spots in the NWSL’s postseason tournament and, as the top seed, will host either Portland Thorns FC or the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Sahlen’s Stadium for the semifinal match.

The other semifinal game will take place a day before and be broadcast by Lifetime, the same network set to air the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m.

The Courage have dominated the NWSL regular season, winning the club’s second-straight regular season title and locking up the No. 1 postseason seed weeks in advance of the tournament. The team will face the Houston Dash for its final match before the playoffs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at home.