A Walk of Champions

As part of Military Appreciation Day, the NC State football team greeted and thanked members of the NC State ROTC during the Wolfpack's Walk of Champions before the game with Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
As part of Military Appreciation Day, the NC State football team greeted and thanked members of the NC State ROTC during the Wolfpack's Walk of Champions before the game with Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Wake Forest stuns No. 14 NC State, 27-23

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 08, 2018 11:02 PM

Raleigh

Wake Forest did it again. This time at N.C. State.

Jack Freudenthal’s 32-yard touchdown catch with 30 seconds left lifted the Demon Deacons to a 27-23 upset of No. 14 N.C. State on Thursday night.

The Demon Deacons (5-5, 2-5 ACC) won for only the second time in Raleigh since 1986 after trailing nearly the whole game. N.C. State (6-3, 3-3) couldn’t protect a 23-20 lead with 1:39 left.

Wake Forest got the ball back, after a defensive stop, and sophomore quarterback Jamie Newman led an 80-yard play in 69 seconds. Newman, in his first start, threw for 297 yards and a touchdown.

N.C. State got 15 catches and 134 yards from receiver Kelvin Harmon but kept settling for field goals. Freshman kicker Chris Dunn made three field goals but the red-zone problems cost the Wolfpack in the end.

N.C. State lost a heart-breaker last year in Winston-Salem, 30-24.

