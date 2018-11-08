Wake Forest stuns No. 14 NC State, 27-23

Wake Forest did it again. This time at N.C. State.
Jack Freudenthal’s 32-yard touchdown catch with 30 seconds left lifted the Demon Deacons to a 27-23 upset of No. 14 N.C. State on Thursday night.
The Demon Deacons (5-5, 2-5 ACC) won for only the second time in Raleigh since 1986 after trailing nearly the whole game. N.C. State (6-3, 3-3) couldn’t protect a 23-20 lead with 1:39 left.
Wake Forest got the ball back, after a defensive stop, and sophomore quarterback Jamie Newman led an 80-yard play in 69 seconds. Newman, in his first start, threw for 297 yards and a touchdown.
N.C. State got 15 catches and 134 yards from receiver Kelvin Harmon but kept settling for field goals. Freshman kicker Chris Dunn made three field goals but the red-zone problems cost the Wolfpack in the end.
N.C. State lost a heart-breaker last year in Winston-Salem, 30-24.
Read Next
Comments