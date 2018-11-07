Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 12

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: Week 12

Robert Batchelder, St. David’s: Caught seven passes for 182 yards and one score in a 24-20 loss to Faith Christian.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Matthew Haist, St. David’s: Linebacker recorded 13 tackles, seven solo.

A.J. Boulware, Lee County: Rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Deandrew Prince, Lee County: Recorded eight tackles, five solo, with two sacks, two tackles for loss and one safety.

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest: Rushed 14 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-2 win over rival Heritage.

Dominic Carlucci, Cardinal Gibbons: Senior tight end caught six passes for 111 yards and one score in a 45-0 win over Enloe.

Ben Smith, Jordan: Knights’ quarterback completed 17 of 29 passes for 229 yards and two scores in a two-point win over Cary.

SHARE COPY LINK Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.

Darius Ocean, Cleveland: Junior quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Alexander Ahlquist, Panther Creek: Completed 15 of 26 passes for 280 yards and five scores.

Jonathan Streeter, Panther Creek: Wide receiver caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores in a 38-34 win over Green Hope.

Rashad Logan, South Granville: Rushed 12 times for 150 yards and one score in a 49-0 win over J.F. Webb.