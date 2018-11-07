Wake Forest running back Maquel Haywood (3) runs behind lineman Ryan Moran (63) for his second touchdown run. The Richmond Raiders played football at the Wake Forest Cougars on Friday, August 24, 2018.
Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 12

By Jonas Pope IV

November 07, 2018 12:54 PM

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

The Starting 11: Week 12

Robert Batchelder, St. David’s: Caught seven passes for 182 yards and one score in a 24-20 loss to Faith Christian.

Matthew Haist, St. David’s: Linebacker recorded 13 tackles, seven solo.

A.J. Boulware, Lee County: Rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Deandrew Prince, Lee County: Recorded eight tackles, five solo, with two sacks, two tackles for loss and one safety.

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest: Rushed 14 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-2 win over rival Heritage.

Dominic Carlucci, Cardinal Gibbons: Senior tight end caught six passes for 111 yards and one score in a 45-0 win over Enloe.

Ben Smith, Jordan: Knights’ quarterback completed 17 of 29 passes for 229 yards and two scores in a two-point win over Cary.

Darius Ocean, Cleveland: Junior quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Alexander Ahlquist, Panther Creek: Completed 15 of 26 passes for 280 yards and five scores.

Jonathan Streeter, Panther Creek: Wide receiver caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores in a 38-34 win over Green Hope.

Rashad Logan, South Granville: Rushed 12 times for 150 yards and one score in a 49-0 win over J.F. Webb.

Follow Jonas Pope.
