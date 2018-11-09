Northern Durham’s perfect season comes to an end

Cardinal Gibbons played spoiler on the final night of the regular season, knocking off previously undefeated Northern Durham, 26-14. The Knights will now head into the playoffs with a 10-1 record. The Crusaders will roll into the playoffs on a seven-game win streak.
Northern Durham took a 14-7 lead thanks to two defensive touchdowns, but Nick Frey and the Cardinal Gibbons offense got on a roll and there was no looking back for the Cap-7 champs. Frey threw a short touchdown pass to Ethan Hebb before the half, and the Crusaders would pitch a second-half shutout to secure win No. 10.
FUQUAY-VARINA 28, CLEVELAND 24
Fuquay-Varina rallied after being down 17-points to win a thriller over Cleveland. The Rams led 17-0 at the break, but the Bengals slowly chipped away at the lead. Lane Rhodes scored on a 27-yard run with 6:35 remaining in the third to get Fuquay on the board for the first time. Sakidi Uzondu then struck paydirt from two-yards out to make it a four point game with 2:57 showing on the clock.
Nursing a slim lead, Cleveland’s Darius Ocean connected with Jon Barnes for a 69-yard touchdown midway through the fourth, putting the Rams ahead 11. But Rhodes would stike again, this time from 12-yards away to make it a 24-21 game in favor of the Rams with 3:01 remaining. Rhodes would score the game-winning touchdown with 39 seconds remaining to cap off the comeback.
KNIGHTDALE 20, ENLOE 16
Knightdale rallied from a 16-6 deficit in the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered to hand Enloe its third consecutive loss after starting the season 8-0.
Eagles’ senior Hamilton Moore scored two rushing touchdowns, and Laith Marjan kicked a field goal, but Enloe went cold in the fourth quarter and the host Knights rallied to end the regular season on a high note to finish 6-5 overall.
WAKE FOREST 70, CORINTH HOLDERS 7
The Wake Forest Cougars finished the regular season undefeated for the third consecutive time and won its 41st consecutive game. The Cougars (10, 5-0) led 56-0 at the break.
