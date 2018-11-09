Ethan Hebb (1) of Cardinal Gibbons carries the ball against Anthony Freeman (12) and Justin Rhodes (58) of Northern Durham. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Northern Durham Knights in a high school football game on November 9, 2018.
Ethan Hebb (1) of Cardinal Gibbons carries the ball against Anthony Freeman (12) and Justin Rhodes (58) of Northern Durham. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Northern Durham Knights in a high school football game on November 9, 2018. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
Ethan Hebb (1) of Cardinal Gibbons carries the ball against Anthony Freeman (12) and Justin Rhodes (58) of Northern Durham. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Northern Durham Knights in a high school football game on November 9, 2018. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Sports

Northern Durham’s perfect season comes to an end

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

November 09, 2018 10:31 PM

Cardinal Gibbons played spoiler on the final night of the regular season, knocking off previously undefeated Northern Durham, 26-14. The Knights will now head into the playoffs with a 10-1 record. The Crusaders will roll into the playoffs on a seven-game win streak.

Northern Durham took a 14-7 lead thanks to two defensive touchdowns, but Nick Frey and the Cardinal Gibbons offense got on a roll and there was no looking back for the Cap-7 champs. Frey threw a short touchdown pass to Ethan Hebb before the half, and the Crusaders would pitch a second-half shutout to secure win No. 10.

FUQUAY-VARINA 28, CLEVELAND 24

Fuquay-Varina rallied after being down 17-points to win a thriller over Cleveland. The Rams led 17-0 at the break, but the Bengals slowly chipped away at the lead. Lane Rhodes scored on a 27-yard run with 6:35 remaining in the third to get Fuquay on the board for the first time. Sakidi Uzondu then struck paydirt from two-yards out to make it a four point game with 2:57 showing on the clock.

Nursing a slim lead, Cleveland’s Darius Ocean connected with Jon Barnes for a 69-yard touchdown midway through the fourth, putting the Rams ahead 11. But Rhodes would stike again, this time from 12-yards away to make it a 24-21 game in favor of the Rams with 3:01 remaining. Rhodes would score the game-winning touchdown with 39 seconds remaining to cap off the comeback.

KNIGHTDALE 20, ENLOE 16

Knightdale rallied from a 16-6 deficit in the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered to hand Enloe its third consecutive loss after starting the season 8-0.

Eagles’ senior Hamilton Moore scored two rushing touchdowns, and Laith Marjan kicked a field goal, but Enloe went cold in the fourth quarter and the host Knights rallied to end the regular season on a high note to finish 6-5 overall.

WAKE FOREST 70, CORINTH HOLDERS 7

The Wake Forest Cougars finished the regular season undefeated for the third consecutive time and won its 41st consecutive game. The Cougars (10, 5-0) led 56-0 at the break.

  Comments  