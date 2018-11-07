‘Senior Day’ ceremony for star NC State receiver Kelvin Harmon. Is the NFL next?

N.C. State’s Kelvin Harmon has made one definitive decision about his future.

The junior receiver will go through the “Senior Day” ceremony on Thursday night before N.C. State’s home game with Wake Forest, coach Dave Doeren said on Wednesday.

Harmon has not made a decision about the NFL draft yet, Doeren said, but the star receiver wants to participate in the activities.

“He has not made any decisions but this is a milestone-type thing and he has a lot of a family coming, which for him is very rare,” Doeren said.

Harmon, who leads the ACC in receiving yards per game (103.9), is a projected first-round pick. Doeren said Harmon will review the feedback from the NFL after the regular season and make a decision with his father, Henry, and Doeren.

“He has, by no means, made a decision yet and won’t until he gets all of his information back,” Doeren said. “I didn’t want any reading into that any more than it was.”

Harmon leads the Wolfpack with 50 catches for 831 yards. He became the school’s first 1,000-yard receiver in 14 years last season.

A big (6-3, 214 pounds), physical receiver, Harmon has been nearly impossible to cover this season with the notable exception of the Clemson loss.

Harmon will go through the same evaluation process with Doeren that quarterback Ryan Finley and former defensive end Bradley Chubb did before they made their draft decisions after their junior years.

Both decided to return to N.C. State for a final senior campaign. Chubb was the No. 5 pick in last April’s draft. Finley is also projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

And what if Harmon does decide to return for his senior year in 2019?

“He said if he does, that he’ll have two Senior Days but he doesn’t want to not have one, if that’s the direction he ends up,” Doeren said.

This isn’t the first time a notable junior has participated in “Senior Day” for N.C. State. Former quarterback Russell Wilson went through the ceremony before the final home game in 2010.

Wilson was a fourth-year junior and had already graduated at that point. He ended up transferring to Wisconsin for his final season. Harmon is in his third college season and has not finished his degree.

Just to make the day a little more confusing, N.C. State has another home game after the Wake game. The Wolfpack will host East Carolina on Dec. 1 in a makeup game for the Sept. 15 game with West Virginia which was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

Doeren said on Wednesday since travel plans were made during the summer for parents and family members to attend this game, the “Senior Day” activities were kept as scheduled.

