Duke-UNC football live blog

Duke and North Carolina resume their rivalry at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium. While UNC holds the all-time series edge 60-40-4, the Blue Devils have won four of the last six games including the last two.

Here is an in-game blog with highlights:

12:48 p.m.

Four possessions, four touchdowns for rivals Duke and UNC.

UNC took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards for the game’s first score. The Tar Heels gained all but 14 yards on the drive. Anthony Ratliff-Williams took a direct snap and ran 13 yards for the game’s first touchdown with 12:11 to play in the first quarter.

Duke responded with a 75-yard drive but did it with a big play. On third and five from the Duke 48, quarterback Daniel Jones fired a pass to Chris Taylor aimed at getting the first down. Taylor caught the ball at the UNC 47, broke a tackle and ran down the left sideline for a touchdown to tie the score at 7.

UNC needed just over two minutes to respond and regain the lead. The Tar Heels started from their own 17, but Michael Carter’s 19-yard run on the drive’s first play set the tone. Carter’s 40-yard touchdown run with 8:16 left in the first quarter gave the Tar Heels a 14-7 lead.

Duke needed less than two minutes to answer and tie the game again. Jones fired a 34-yard pass to Johnathan Lloyd on third down to move Duke into UNC territory. One play later, Jones fired a pass over the middle to a wide open Daniel Helm and the tight end scored on a 26-yard play at 6:20 of the first quarter for a 14-14 tie.

11:10 a.m.

While the Blue Devils are playing without their leading tackler, they hope to add a steady weapon on offense.

Starting linebacker Joe Giles-Harris is not playing in the UNC game after suffering a sprained MCL in Duke’s 20-12 win at Miami on Nov. 3. An all-ACC player a year ago, Giles-Harris leads Duke and is fourth in the ACC in tackles with 81. He’s recorded seven tackles for losses.

At the same time, Duke will have running back Brittain Brown in uniform and he expects to get carries against the Tar Heels. A redshirt sophomore, Brown started Duke’s first five games before knee and ankle injuries sidelined him. In six games this season, he’s carried 64 times for 325 yards, averaging 5.08 yards per carry.

Sophomore Deon Jackson has thrived in Brown’s absence, gaining 162 yards in a 54-45 loss at Pittsburgh and 113 yards in the win at Miami. For the season, Jackson leads Duke with 647 yards on 115 carries (5.63 yards per carry). He has six rushing touchdowns.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe plans to use Brown and Jackson against the Tar Heels, provided Brown’s knee continues to feel good enough for him to play.

For UNC, Nathan Elliott will start at quarterback. Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora had been ambiguous about the injury status of freshman quarterbacks Cade Fortin (knee) and Jace Ruder (shoulder) this week.

UNC senior defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (undislosed injury) will play against Duke. He missed last Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Georgia Tech.