California guard Boogie Ellis commits to Duke

Duke added its second player in the 2019 recruiting class Friday night when Boogie Ellis committed to play for the Blue Devils.
The 6-2, 190-pound Ellis, a combo from San Diego’s Mission Bay High School, made his commitment at his school and posted it on his Twitter feed.
Ellis picked Duke over offers from Memphis, North Carolina, San Deigo State and Southern California. He’s rated a five-star recruit by 247sports.com. He visited UNC on Oct. 12 and Duke on Oct. 26.
“110% committed ..........thank you to my San Diego AllStars (SDA) family and Oakland soldier family for putting me on the biggest stage Mission Bay High School for standing behind me and all my teammates and coaches that have been there with me through this process #salute,” Ellis wrote in his Twitter post that was accompanied by a video of him in a Duke uniform.
Ellis joins Wendell Moore in Duke’s class. The 6-5 small forward from Concord’s Cox Mill High School, a five-star recruit, who committed to Duke on Oct. 8.
Playing for the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, Ellis averaged 14.6 points per game in 16 contests while making 41.7 percent of his field goals, including 41.3 percent of his 3-pointers (43 of 104).
