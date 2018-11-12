Here’s how to watch North Carolina’s home-opener against Stanford. Plus ticket information.

After two consecutive road games to open the season, No. 7 North Carolina (2-0) will host Stanford (2-0) in its home-opener Monday night.

The Tar Heels have gotten off to a fast start with a 78-67 win at Wofford on Tuesday, and 116-67 win at Elon on Friday. But Stanford, a Power-5 program, presents a different challenge.

The Cardinal has opened with wins against Seattle, 96-74, on Tuesday and at UNC-Wilmington, 72-59, on Friday.

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase played for UNC coach Roy Williams at Kansas and served as an assistant coach at UNC from 2003 to 2012.

The Tar Heels are 11-0 against the Cardinal, which includes a 96-72 win in 2017. UNC senior guard Kenny Williams, who has struggled shooting (0-for-10) through two games this season, scored what was then a career-high 20 points in that game. All 20 points came in the game’s first nine minutes.

UNC is 29-2 in home openers.

SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina senior Kenny Williams and the News & Observer's Jonathan Alexander sit for an interview over a friendly game of NBA 2K during a visit to the Tar Heels' lounge at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

UNC’s projected starting lineup:

F Garrison Brooks (6-9, 230) So. - 13.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds

F Luke Maye (6-8, 240) Sr. - 16 points per game, 8.5 rebounds

F Cameron Johnson (6-9, 210) Gr. - 19 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 70 percent 3-point percentage.

G Kenny Williams (6-4, 185) Sr. - 0.5 points per game, 4 rebounds.

G Coby White (6-4, 185) Fr. - 11 points per game, 2.5 assists

Stanford’s projected starting lineup:

C Josh Sharma (7-0, 230) Sr. - 4 points per game, 3 rebounds

F Oscar da silva (6-9, 225) So. - 5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds

F KZ Okpala (6-9, 215) So. - 26 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 58 percent field goal percentage.

G Cormac Ryan (6-5, 190) Fr. - 15 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 55 percent 3-point percentage

G Daejon Davis (6-3, 185) So. - 12.5 points per game, 2 rebounds

How to watch

Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Ticket prices

Ticket prices for UNC’s home-opener range from $45-$50 on its website, plus a $5 ticket fee. Only upper level seating is available. Tickets on Stubhub are selling for as much as $250 for lower level, and as low as $6 for upper level seating, plus a service and fulfillment fee.