Here’s how UNC, Duke and NC State fared in NCAA graduation report

The NCAA Graduation Success Rates for 2018 have been released and ACC schools generally fared well -- some more successfully than others.
The ACC’s average graduation rate was 91 percent, which the league said was the highest among its “peer” conferences. Duke and Notre Dame were the overall leaders at 98 percent and 12 ACC schools in all topped the national average.
N.C. State had an overall GSR of 86, which the school said continues a steady climb over the past four years and set a program record. The Wolfpack had the lowest GSR in men’s basketball (56) in the ACC. Its football GSR was 74, which ranked 13th.
“I’m proud of the efforts of the Academic Support staff for student-athletes and the culture of academic achievement they continue to build with the support of our coaches,” athletic director Debbie Yow said Wednesday in a statement. “For the fourth consecutive year we posted the highest mark in program history and have made measurable gains in this area.”
North Carolina’s overall GSR was 83, ranking 14th in the ACC. The Tar Heels had the lowest football GSR (62) and were 14th in men’s basketball GSR (64), which athletic director Bubba Cunningham attributed in part to the lengthy NCAA investigation into academic allegations at UNC.
“Certainly we’re concerned about them. We’re always concerned about graduation rates,” Cunningham told The News & Observer Wednesday. “But what strikes me are these are the entering classes of 2008, ‘09, ‘10 and ‘11, and we knew last year when we had similar scores that they’d be similar again this year.
“That was the beginning of our academic challenges and we have certainly put in a number of reforms and different things talked about and written about for a long time. ... It’s not unexpected (GSR rates) but I think everyone acknowledges that was a pretty difficult period for the university, and now is the time that it reflects what has happening in that period of time.”
Cunningham said the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), which tracks eligibility and retention rates for athletes, is a more “real-time” indicator of academic standing. “As I look at our APR data today, our GSR will go up,” Cunningham said.
UNC had 16 teams top the national average in their respective sports including women’s basketball (92).
“I’m really proud of our students and think we have navigated a really difficult time in our history, and I think we have systems in place that allow our students to be successful,” Cunningham said.
Florida State had the ACC’s lowest overall GSR (82) and was 14th in football GSR (65).
Graduation Success Rates include student-athletes who are on scholarship their first year and who graduate from their respective university, or transfer to another school or leave to play professional sports while in good academic standing. The report uses a cohort of student-athletes entered college from 2008 to 2011.
Duke had 17 teams with a 100 percent GSR including the men’s basketball program.
East Carolina had an overall GSR of 84, with a football GSR of 72, men’s basketball GSR of 62 and an 87 GSR in women’s basketball.
ACC Graduation Success Rates
School
Overall
Football
Men’s basketball
Women’s basketball
Boston College
95
88
88
92
Clemson
92
87
100
88
Duke
98
96
100
92
Florida State
82
65
83
100
Georgia Tech
89
86
78
86
Louisville
88
86
90
93
Miami
90
82
100
93
North Carolina
83
62
64
92
NC State
86
74
56
80
Notre Dame
98
95
100
83
Pitt
88
75
100
100
Syracuse
92
85
70
92
Virginia
92
85
78
100
Virginia Tech
92
90
70
100
Wake Forest
94
89
80
100
Comments