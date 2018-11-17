Wolfpack rolls past Maine for fourth easy win

One of these days, N.C. State will be contested in a basketball game this season.
That day was not Saturday.
The Maine Black Bears became the fourth straight team to be overwhelmed by the Wolfpack, which breezed to an 82-63 victory at PNC Arena.
Torin Dorin had 15 points, C.J. Bryce 14 and Markell Johnson 13 for the Wolfpack, which had all 10 players score.
The Pack’s first three victories -- over Mount St. Mary’s, Maryland Eastern Shore and UNC Asheville -- came by 50, 46 and 51 points, respectively. N.C. State became the first ACC team to win its first three games by 46 or more points.
The Black Bears, now winless in their first four games, didn’t let the final margin balloon that large. State’s biggest lead was 27 points in the second half.
But the Pack scored the first 15 points of the game, led 48-24 at the half and were never pushed in any way.
Maine came out in a matchup zone, hoping to limit the Pack to perimeter shots.
That part of the strategy worked. What didn’t: the Pack missing perimeter shots.
The Wolfpack’s Johnson drained a 3-pointer to open the game, made a steal, then fed Bryce for another 3. It was 10-0, Pack, then 13-0 on a Dorn 3.
The Wolfpack’s man-to-man defense again was aggressive, effective. The Back Bears did not score in the first five minutes, before finally breaking through on an Andrew Fleming basket with 14:50 left in the half.
When Pack coach Kevin Keatts pulled the starters for the second five, Maine gained some semblance of offensive continuity, hurting the Pack with some backdoor cuts and getting within 19-11. But the N.C. State starters were soon back on the floor and scoring again.
By halftime, the Pack’s lead was 48-24. The Wolfpack had 21 points off Maine’s 13 turnovers and had knocked down eight of 15 3-pointers.
Just before halftime, the score of the Pack’s football game was announced: at the time N.C. State 38, Louisville 3. That also earned a nice hand.
