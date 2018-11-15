UNC receives $4.7 million grant from NFL to study long-term concussion effects in former players

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill will co-lead a study into the potential long-term neurological effects from concussions in former NFL players, according to a press release by the school.

The study will track about 2,500 former players, which is said to be the largest cohort of former NFL players ever studied. Researchers also plan to investigate potential therapies for preventing neurological health problems like CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is a degenerative brain disease.

The university received $4.7 million in grant money from the NFL to conduct the study.

UNC is home to The Center for the Study of Retired Athletes. Since 2001, the center, in collaboration with the NFL Players’ Association has been studying the physical and mental challenges former professional football players encounter.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The grant will extend the work of the center.