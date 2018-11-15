Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players from high school to professional. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.
By
Up Next
A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players from high school to professional. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.
By

Sports

UNC receives $4.7 million grant from NFL to study long-term concussion effects in former players

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 15, 2018 04:05 PM

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill will co-lead a study into the potential long-term neurological effects from concussions in former NFL players, according to a press release by the school.

The study will track about 2,500 former players, which is said to be the largest cohort of former NFL players ever studied. Researchers also plan to investigate potential therapies for preventing neurological health problems like CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is a degenerative brain disease.

The university received $4.7 million in grant money from the NFL to conduct the study.

UNC is home to The Center for the Study of Retired Athletes. Since 2001, the center, in collaboration with the NFL Players’ Association has been studying the physical and mental challenges former professional football players encounter.

The grant will extend the work of the center.

Alexander, 919-829-4822; @jonmalexander

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

  Comments  