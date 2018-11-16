UNC hoping its offense and defense can get clicking at the same time vs. Western Carolina

When North Carolina plays Western Carolina on Saturday, it will have been nearly two months since the Tar Heels’ last win.

That was Sept. 22 against Pittsburgh (6-4, 5-1 ACC), a 38-35 win. Pitt now leads the ACC Coastal Division and can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game this week.

Since that win, UNC (1-8, 1-5) has lost six consecutive games.

But Western Carolina (3-7, 1-7 Southern), a Football Subdivision Championship program, gives UNC a good chance to get the win it has desperately been searching for. The Tar Heels have lost the last five games by 10 points or less. Three of those were decided either on the final drive or the final play. That included its 42-35 loss to Duke (7-3, 3-3) last week.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

UNC freshman quarterback Cade Fotin threw a Hail Mary pass from inside Duke’s 40-yard line to the endzone, but it was batted down by a Blue Devils defender.

The deflection was a metaphor for the second half of the Tar Heels’ season. They’ve gotten close to winning, only to be smacked away at the end.

The Tar Heels have not been able to get both the offense and defense clicking at the same time. When the defense is going, the offense is struggling, and vice versa.

“Ham and egg, whatever you want to say,” UNC offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic said. “When we’re rolling, and then maybe they let down. Or all of a sudden they’re playing well, and then we don’t finish. And that’s really if you look back, that’s been a lot of the issues this year, is just both sides of the ball, playing well at the same time.”

Against Duke in the first half, the offense had little trouble. UNC had 370 total yards in the first half and scored 28 points. The Tar Heels were averaging 11.3 yards per rush. But the defense gave up 398 yards and 35 points.

Duke was also 8-for-10 on third downs and UNC had no answer for Daniel Jones, who finished with 547 total yards.





“We need to do better, I need to do better,” UNC defense coordinator John Papuchis said of the defense. “It obviously starts with me. Whatever the product on the field is, it’s my responsibility to make sure it looks the way it’s supposed to look, and it didn’t look that way on Saturday.”

In the second half, the roles appeared to switch. UNC’s offense had become stagnant, while the defense started to make plays. UNC forced and recovered two fumbles, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal after halftime.

The Tar Heels’ offense, though, did not score any points off the turnovers. Their only score in the second half was a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nathan Elliott to senior wide receiver Thomas Jackson with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter.

It was similar to UNC’s game against Syracuse on Oct. 20. UNC’s offense struggled, scoring only seven points in the first half, but its defense played great. In the second half, UNC’s offense played great, scoring 30 points in the second half and overtime, while the defense struggled, giving up 27 second-half points.

“We have to both show at the same time,” Elliott said. “Seems like every game, one of us does one thing and the other does the other, and we have to both be there at the same time. And if that happens, I think you can see we can be a really good football team.”

The Tar Heels likely won’t have that issue against Western Carolina, which has struggled in the Southern conference, having lost seven consecutive games. Last season, UNC beat Western Carolina 65-10 at home. Elliott had one of the best games of his career, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was 18-28 for 240 yards.

Elliott will likely start against Western Carolina. Fedora used Fortin on the last play of the Duke game, which was his third game of the season. A new NCAA rule implemented before the season allows players to play in up to four games before redshirting. After Western Carolina, UNC plays N.C. State on Nov. 24.

Fortin played in the fourth quarter of UNC’s game against East Carolina on Sept. 8. He then started against Virginia Tech on Oct. 13, before suffering a knee injury that kept him out for some time.

Fedora said he was going to use Fortin only in an emergency situation against Duke. So when UNC found itself at the Duke 39-yard line with six seconds left, and a chance to tie it, Fedora and his staff turned to Fortin to make the Hail Mary pass.

When asked earlier this week whether he still planned to redshirt Fortin, Fedora said “We’ll see what happens this week.”

“And if we need to use him and he is healthy enough then we will. If not, then we won’t.”

Western Carolina (3-7) at UNC (1-8)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network Extra