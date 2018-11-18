ECU ends losing streak with big win against UConn

Thank goodness Connecticut and its defense, ranked the worst in the nation, came to town.
East Carolina shredded the Huskies to end a five-game losing streak for its third win and first in American Athletic Conference play with a 55-21 victory on Senior Night Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The Pirates (3-7, 1-6 AAC East) rolled up 34 points and 385 yards by halftime and 657 for the night. UConn (1-9, 0-6 AAC East) entered the contest 129th in the nation, allowing 623.6 per contest.
True freshman quarterback Holton Ahlers, making his fourth start, finished with 372 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns before Reid Herring relieved him midway through the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-3, 236-pound left-hander completed 22-of-31 passes for 242 yards and four TDs. He rushed 12 times for 130 yards and one score. On the 2-yard TD, he vaulted into the end zone over at tackler’s grasp at the goal line.
Defensively, senior Nate Harvey recorded three sacks to set an AAC season tackles for a loss record with 24. The TFL total leads the nation; his sacks will boost his 1.17 per-game average that is second nationally.
True freshman walk-on wide receiver Tyler Snead made his second start in his third game and caught a career-high six balls for 62 yards and three TDs. The Millbrook High grad scored from 6, 24 and 5 yards.
Senior Trevon Brown’s four catches for 31 yards and one TD gave ECU a 1,000-yard receiver for the seventh straight season. His season total is 68 for 1,030 yards with nine TDs.
ECU rushed for a 417 yards with 102 and a TD from true freshman Trace Christian.
