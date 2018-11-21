Duke vs. Gonzaga live blog from Maui

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils and No. 3-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are playing in the Maui Invitational championship game at 5 p.m. Here is a live blog with highlights:
6 p.m.
Unaccustomed to playing from behind, the Duke Blue Devils spent most of the first half chasing Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs shot 64 percent, using slick passing to find shots in the paint and open 3-pointers, to lead by as many as 14 before taking a 47-39 lead at halftime.
Duke’s transition opportunities were limited by Gonzaga’s hot shooting and the Blue Devils were unable to get many quality scoring chances in their half-court sets.
Duke shot 44 percent in the first half, making 15 of 34 shots. The Blue Devils had only four fastbreak points over the first 20 minutes.
Rui Hachimura led Gonzaga with 12 points while Zach Norvell added 10 points. R.J. Barrett scored 11 first half points while Zion Williamson added 10.
Gonzaga’s lead would have been more at half had Duke not played well over the final minute and change.
With the Bulldogs up 47-33, Barrett drilled a 3-pointer with 1:05 to play. Duke got a defensive stop due to an illegal screen foul call but Cam Reddish missed a forced shot inside as Duke was aggressive on defense as it sought to get two possessions before the end of the half.
Gonzaga worked the clock down but Tre Jones knocked the ball free. The Bulldogs recovered it but were unable to get a shot off before the 30-second clock expired.
Taking possession with 3.7 seconds left in the half, Jones took the in-bounds pass, dribbled up court and launched a 3-pointer from 35 feet that banked in to leave Duke trailing by just eight points.
Comments